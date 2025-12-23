Redditor helps buy asthma medication for struggling Delhi youth amid worsening AQI; melts hearts on Internet

The Internet is truly a wonderful thing, and every day becomes a new testament to the kindness of humankind. In one such incident, a social media user became a saviour for a 19-year-old stranger, whose need for asthma medication had doubled due to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, and was struggling financially to afford it.

Delhi air pollution On Tuesday morning, Delhi woke up to choking air again, as thick fog and haze engulfed the city skyline. The air quality index (AQI) levels in the capital city crossed 400, in the severe category, at 27 monitoring stations, and several others slipped into the 'severe plus' range.

At 9 am on Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 415, slipping from the 'very poor' category a day earlier, as pollution levels continued their upward climb, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The toxic air quality levels in Delhi have been in a constant decline since mid-October, exposing residents to extremely hazardous pollution. Several people have taken to social media to report eye irritation, throat discomfort, and breathing difficulties.

However, for those with respiratory issues like asthma, these worsening numbers are more than just a stat.

The Redditor with a heart of gold In a viral Reddit post, a 19-year-old stated that a Redditor gave him money to purchase asthma medication while his family struggled with severe financial difficulties, and the hazardous pollution in Delhi increased his daily dosage.

“Things have been hard lately, add me being jobless now, plus my dad got scammed of his life savings, top it with a cherry on the cake, I got asthma, and I live in India with 400 AQI,” the 19-year-old said.

However, a kind stranger offered a helping hand. “Things were hard, and honestly, I was about to run out of asthma medicine, and I ranted about it online, and one of the Redditors said they would help me buy the medicine,” he wrote.

“I got the inhaler and a few other things for a bit of comfort,” the Delhiite said. “Reddit truly is the heart of the Internet.”

In a previous post, the 19-year-old shared that he needed 2 different kinds of inhalers daily due to the worsening air pollution. “idk if I can afford my inhalers next month or not,” he had shared.

A Redditor had replied to his post saying, “I’m sorry to hear about your situation. If you genuinely don’t have money, I can help you with a small amount for your medicines for the next 3 months.”

Netizens react: Social media users were moved by the kind gesture of the stranger and showered blessings on the Redditor.

“Aww man that's so sweet. Bless the Redditor for going out of their way and bless you too. Asthma s**ks and I hope you're better now,” a user commented.

Another user said, “That's so sweet. Humanity exists I guess.” “The good side of Reddit!” another added.

“Kudos to the kind-hearted Redditor,” one netizen said. “Good people are still there,” quipped another.

“Wow...good to see that.... Reddit truly is a beautiful place,” another user said.