Redditor shares heartwarming experience with Bengaluru auto driver: ‘There are still good people around us’

Bengaluru and its auto drivers, infamous for the Kannada language row, often make headlines for getting into quarrels with passengers. However, a Redditor took a moment out to highlight the good in the Bengaluru auto drivers with a heartwarming incident.

In a viral Reddit post, the Redditor shared that he had taken a Rapido auto for a doctor's visit. However, due to a technical issue, the payment was made twice.

“After the ride, I paid the amount via UPI, but because of some bank issue on his side, the payment showed as pending. He then gave me another UPI ID and asked me to pay there. I did, and this one went through successfully,” the post read.

But, the social media user said, “Somehow, at the same time, the first payment also got marked as successful, So now he had received double the amount.”

The Bengaluru auto driver immediately tried to send the extra money back to, but his UPI kept failing, the Redditor noted. “He tried twice, both times failed.”

Since the man was in a hurry because he had a doctor's visit, he decided to drop his number with the driver and move on. He had secretly accepted that the driver would just leave with twice the payment. “He asked for my number and said he would send it later. Honestly, I gave my number thinking, Okay, this money is probably gone.”

However, to his surprise, the Bengaluru auto driver sent the money back late evening. “But tonight around 8:30 PM, he actually sent the money back.”

“We often hear and talk about how all auto drivers in Bangalore are bad, but today reminded me that there are genuinely good people still around us,” the user noted. “Sometimes, trust really does come back to you.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users acknowledged the auto driver's good deed, but felt sad that “do-gooders have become a rare species”.

“What a pity, Nowadays we all are made to remember those doing good deeds. That means we are in the era where do gooders have become a rare species,” a user said.

“This was nice to read, but it made me sad that we have become a low-trust society where these things have become the exception instead of the norm,” another added.

A user shared a similar experience and said, “A similar thing happened with me in Munnar, I mistakenly paid 1000 instead of 100. Once I realised this, I called the driver, and he returned 900.”