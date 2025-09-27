Redditor shares picture of undergarments hung on train berth, internet reacts: 'Only in Indian Railways'

Travelling in overcrowded trains is often one of the most stressful experiences in India. Scenes of passengers jostling and pushing to find space are all too common. A recent Reddit post has sparked debate over a passenger’s lack of civic sense during a train journey.

Clothes Hung on Upper Berth The post, titled "Only in Indian Railways", shows what appears to be a general coach where a traveller hung clothes on the utility rack attached to the upper berth.

"15th August 2025, around 10 am. Bangalore (SBC) - Jaipur (JP) Superfast Express (Train no. 12975/12976). I didn't get an AC coach but managed to have free laundry service," the user captioned the image.

Screengrab from the viral post.

Social Media Criticism The picture quickly went viral, with social media users criticising the passenger.

"Tell him that you don't want to see his underwear on your side," one user wrote. Another added: "Ohhhh my god, this is shocking." A third remarked: "A lot of people, even in abroad, have civic sense issues, but this is something which only happens in India."

Not the First Incident This is not the first time Indian Railways passengers have grabbed attention for unusual antics. Last year, a viral video showed a passenger weaving a cot between two berths using a rope to make a makeshift seat.