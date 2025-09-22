'Reeking of alcohol, misbehaved with mother': Woman slams Uber after parents harassed by driver, company responds

A LinkedIn post alleging harassment by an Uber driver in Delhi has sparked outrage online, once again raising questions about passenger safety in app-based cab services.

Advertisement

The post, shared by user Ishita Singh, a technology consultant at EY, details a harrowing incident her parents faced while booking an intercity ride on Uber from Delhi to Haryana early on Sunday morning.

According to Singh, the driver started the ride at 7:30 am, ended it within a few steps, and demanded a fare of ₹300. When her parents objected, the driver allegedly misbehaved with her mother, refused to move the car until they paid, and was reportedly intoxicated.

Allegations in the Viral Post In her post, Singh alleged: The driver falsely claimed the pickup location was incorrect and ended the trip within 10 meters, charging ₹300.

He allegedly misbehaved with her mother and refused to drive until payment was made.

Advertisement

Singh wrote that the driver was “reeking of alcohol” and created a public nuisance.

Also Read | Should Indian H1B visa holders in US buy homes? Reddit post starts debate

Her father, an ex-Army officer, and mother, a retired Central Government officer, were “harassed and humiliated.”

Despite dialling Uber’s 24/7 helpline more than 50 times, Singh said she only got “a useless IVR.”

She eventually had to call 112 (Delhi Police) and report the driver and vehicle details.

Singh emphasised that this was not about the money but about women’s safety, respect for senior citizens, and accountability of Uber’s customer support.

Her post, which has gone viral on LinkedIn, directly tagged Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, and asked whether such harassment and intoxicated driving reflect Uber’s standard operating model.

Uber India Responds Reacting to the post, Prabhjeet Singh commented: “Sorry to hear about this experience Ishita Singh. Kindly DM me the trip details / registered phone number and we will have our safety team look into this on priority - both the incident and where our safety support could have been better.”

Advertisement

Safety Concerns Resurface This incident has reignited concerns about passenger safety in India’s booming ride-hailing industry. Several users in the comments section echoed similar experiences, calling for stricter regulations, driver accountability, and stronger customer support mechanisms.

A user wrote, “This is a big shame! Can’t trust uber for me and my closed ones from now.”

Another user wrote, “Safety should never be compromised — hoping Uber acts swiftly and firmly on this incident.”

The third user wrote, “A big shame Uber! Safety should never be compromised, and even if someone has to raise a complaint, IVR seems like an option to stall the customer to reach the company for any help...which seems like Uber doesn't want to listen to their customers!”

Advertisement