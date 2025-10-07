'Refused to drop me, tried to hit me': Bengaluru influencer shares disturbing Uber ride experience| Video

A Bengaluru-based woman and social media influencer has alleged that an Uber auto driver assaulted her after refusing to drop her off at her destination. The woman, identified as Amiee, shared a video of the incident on Instagram, tagging Uber India and calling out the company over its driver verification process.

What Happened According to Amiee’s post, the incident occurred when the Uber auto driver refused to drop her off at the designated location and instead took a sudden U-turn, attempting to drive back toward the pickup point.

When Amiee tried to record the vehicle’s registration number, the driver allegedly became aggressive and tried to hit her. She also claimed that the vehicle’s number plate did not match the details shown on the Uber app.

“This is not the first or even the second time I’ve had a negative experience with an Uber driver,” she wrote. “We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but incidents like this continue to happen.”

Amiee shared a video of the confrontation, which has since gone viral on social media. In her caption, she urged the company to take “strict action” and said many other passengers have faced similar issues.

Uber Responds Responding to the video on social media, Uber India said it was “concerned” about the incident and contacted Amiee for additional details.

“Hi Amiee, we are concerned to see this and would like to investigate. We've sent you a message requesting additional details. Please check your direct messages so we can look into this,” Uber India wrote in a comment.

Later, the company apologised to the influencer, refunded her ride fare, and assured her that strict action would be taken against the driver.

Bengaluru Police Take Note The Bengaluru Police also took note of the video and reached out to Amiee on social media, asking her for more details and her contact number to assist in the matter.

Amiee thanked the police for their quick response but said she did not file an official complaint about the incident.

Netizens React The video has sparked outrage online, with many users expressing concern over passenger safety on ride-hailing platforms. Several people shared similar experiences and urged Uber to tighten background checks for its drivers.

A user wrote, “It was so dark...he could have dropped her to the point. Don't make this about kannada, malayalam or any other languages. Please stand for what is right. I have traveled so many times in the auto and most of the drivers are very understanding.”

“Yes, Bangalore auto drivers are gundaas,” another user commented.