Rejected by OTT giants: Viewers praise Bhumi Pednekar-Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood thriller after YouTube release

The Lady Killer, Bhumi Pednekar-Arjun Kapoor's starrer thriller, faced a disastrous box office outcome but found success on YouTube, garnering 2.4 million views.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Oct 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Audiences praised the film and its actors, highlighting its quality despite earlier negative reviews and a lack of promotion.
Audiences praised the film and its actors, highlighting its quality despite earlier negative reviews and a lack of promotion.(X)

Made on a budget of 45 crore, Bhumi Pednekar-Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood thriller ‘The Lady Killer’ has been dubbed as Indian cinema's biggest flop as it bore 99.99% loss to earn a meagre 60,000. The 2023 film from Ajay Bahl sold just 293 tickets across India on its opening day and was even rejected by OTT platforms for digital streaming.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under his T-Series banner, the film had reportedly secured streaming release with OTT giant Netflix, who had later backed out due to its box office failure and bad press claiming that the movie's theatrical release was just a token release, with the climax not fully shot.

Eventually, after rejection, The Lady Killer was released for free on YouTube in September 2024.

Also Read | Most watched OTT shows: Netflix releases list of top 10 series and films

The film garnered over 2.4 million views on YouTube in nearly a month. The viewers were impressed, saying that “the film is actually good” and praised both Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor for their performance in the film.

“It's a good one, c'mon guys he (Arjun Kapoor) did a great job I know he gave so many flops, but this one deserves appreciation,” a viewer commented.

Another viewer asked, “Is it just me who liked this movie? Thought it was a good one.”

Also Read | Zwigato public reviews: Netizens laud Kapil Sharma’s ‘stellar performance’

“This movie was so good!,” said a viewer, while another added, “It also answered everything, the acting was greaaaat. (Not a fan of arjun kapoor at all, but this one was actually greaaat!)”

“What's wrong with y'all?” asked a viewer, while one viewer said, “People who judge before knowing the truth are at loss, the film is actually good.”

“It's really a very good film , I don't know why people are reacting like this on this movie. If you understand movie details, you'll notice how well this was directed. No jokes, just my honest review. Arjun and Bhumi did a great job,” said another viewer.

Also Read | Devara OTT release date: NTR Jr’s movie may start streaming from...

“This movie was way better than most Bollywood mainstream movies,” exclaimed another.

“Idk why everyone is joining the troll bandwagon. Genuinely a good thriller movie although the producers messed it up with releasing trailer too late and no PR at all,” another quipped.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRejected by OTT giants: Viewers praise Bhumi Pednekar-Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood thriller after YouTube release

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.