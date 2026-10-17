‘Relationship goals’: Chinese bride gifts ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 GPU; groom cries | Old video goes viral

A wedding day is typically filled with emotional milestones, but for one groom in China, the tears flowed for a very specific, tech-heavy reason.

An older video has resurfaced and is once again taking social media by storm, showing a bride surprising her newlywed husband with a highly coveted ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 graphics card on their wedding day.

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The clip, which has been widely reshared on X, captured the exact moment the groom realised what was inside the massive gift box.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, he immediately broke down in tears, tightly hugging his bride on the wedding stage as guests cheered in the background.

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A tech enthusiast's ultimate dream While gifting watches, jewellery, or luxury accessories is standard wedding protocol, the bride’s decision to secure a flagship graphics card struck a chord with netizens.

For PC gaming enthusiasts, the ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 represents the pinnacle of premium, high-performance computing hardware.

Given the notoriously high price tags, reportedly ~$3000 at the time, and frequent supply shortages associated with top-tier GPUs, the gift wasn't just a financial investment, but a deep acknowledgement of her partner's hobbies and passions.

Netizens react Although the video is an older clip that resurfaced, it continues to draw massive engagement.

Social media users flooded the comment section, labelling the couple as ultimate “relationship goals”.

“And he realises that he married the right woman,” one user commented. “That speaks so much about knowing your partner; this is it right here,” another said.

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“The wedding vows were just the loading screen for this moment,” said a user.

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Many tech enthusiasts joked about their own partners taking notes, while others pointed out that the groom's emotional breakdown was entirely justified given the sheer power and price of the hardware involved.

“This isn't just a graphics card, this is true love,” one user commented.

“Dude went straight to his gaming PC on his wedding night, and the bride had to improvise with some battery-operated gadget of her own,” a user joked.

A user commented: “Fellas, just keep in mind that he most likely takes incredible care of her and makes sure she wants for nothing. You don't get this treatment just by existing. He probably thinks about taking care of her before he thinks about getting a fun device for himself.”

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