‘Relax, we didn’t crash’: San Francisco train jerks violently after driver seems to fall asleep

A San Francisco train driver who allegedly “fell asleep at the wheel” triggered panic on board after a packed light-rail coach lurched violently while exiting a tunnel, according to newly surfaced CCTV footage.

The incident occurred around 8.37 am on 24 September, when a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) operator — later found to be fatigued — appeared to momentarily doze off at the controls. The train, travelling at nearly 80kmph (50mph), jolted sharply while navigating a curve, sending several commuters stumbling into walls and onto the floor, The Independent reported.

The train sped past its scheduled stop before halting abruptly a short distance ahead. No derailment or injuries were reported.

In the video, In the footage, the driver’s eyes appear shut and her head leans to one side just as passengers are jolted. The startled driver can be heard telling anxious passengers: “Relax… we didn’t crash,” while apologising repeatedly.

Watch the video here:

Paramedics rushed to the spot and the SFMTA launched a probe. In a statement issued on 10 November, the agency confirmed that “operator fatigue” caused the error and said the driver has been placed on non-driving duty pending further action. A full inspection found no issues with the brakes, tracks or other systems.

The transport body said it has reinforced training on fatigue management and is working with the manufacturer on software to automatically limit speeds in certain sections.

“We know this was a frightening experience for our riders… Safety is always our top priority,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum said in a statement.

The agency said the operator has been placed on “nondriving status” and that the matter is being handled as per internal protocols, ABC News reported.