Reliance Dinner: From Nita Ambani's handloom Kanchipuram saree to dinner to Jamnagar employees' dinner. Take a look
Anant, the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.
As part of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani hosted a dinner for all Reliance employees in Jamnagar (Gujarat), on March 6.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!