Reliance Dinner: From Nita Ambani's handloom Kanchipuram saree to dinner to Jamnagar employees' dinner. Take a look

Anant, the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani ahead of the dinner with employees in Jamnagar (ANI)

As part of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani hosted a dinner for all Reliance employees in Jamnagar (Gujarat), on March 6.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani along with his family at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (ANI)

Nita Ambani's traditional attire in particular caught attention online as she attended the Jamnagar Reliance Parivar event in a red handloom Kanchipuram saree.

Etched with the initials Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani dons a handloom Kanchipuram saree designed by Swadesh and handcrafted by artisans. (ANI Photo)

The handcrafted saree, designed by Swadesh, was personalised by artisans to feature the initials of Anant and Radhika. The attire showcases the craftsmanship of 102 classical patterns from Kanchipuram silk saree motifs in honour of the communities preserving the trade, as per an ANI report. Further, the saree's red-pink-hued paid homage to India's architecture and culture, it added.

Three-Day Extravaganza in Jamnagar

The three-day pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 saw a star-studded guest list, including Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, along with sports personalities MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Singers such as Rihanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh also performed during the celebration.

 

Nita Ambani and her son Anant Ambani with Pop Star Rihanna during the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar (ANI)

Take a look at the celebrations

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 12:57 PM IST
