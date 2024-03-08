Anant, the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.

As part of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani hosted a dinner for all Reliance employees in Jamnagar (Gujarat), on March 6.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani along with his family at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant, the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.

Nita Ambani's traditional attire in particular caught attention online as she attended the Jamnagar Reliance Parivar event in a red handloom Kanchipuram saree.

Etched with the initials Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani dons a handloom Kanchipuram saree designed by Swadesh and handcrafted by artisans.

The handcrafted saree, designed by Swadesh, was personalised by artisans to feature the initials of Anant and Radhika. The attire showcases the craftsmanship of 102 classical patterns from Kanchipuram silk saree motifs in honour of the communities preserving the trade, as per an ANI report. Further, the saree's red-pink-hued paid homage to India's architecture and culture, it added.

Three-Day Extravaganza in Jamnagar The three-day pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 saw a star-studded guest list, including Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, along with sports personalities MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Singers such as Rihanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh also performed during the celebration.

Nita Ambani and her son Anant Ambani with Pop Star Rihanna during the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Take a look at the celebrations

