New Year is just three days away, and the countdown has already begun. Amid all this cheer, from Shah Rukh Khan to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, several other Bollywood icons were spotted at Jamnagar on Sunday, December 29. Courtesy, the Reliance Jamnagar refinery celebrations.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries had launched its first refinery at Jamnagar, Gujarat twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999. Shah Rukh Khan, Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani - all were seen arriving at Jamnagar for the celebrations.

SRK, Gauri Khan, Ravindra Jadeja at Jamnagar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan, all were papped at the airport after their arrival in Jamnagar. King Khan sported a black t-shirt paired with grey cargo pants, layering with a black hoodie that covered his face. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan was seen holding their son AbRam's hand as they made their way to the car.

Also Read | Reliance posts old video of a young Mukesh Ambani from archives | Watch

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was also spotted at the event. “ Pleasure meeting you sir @AmitShah #jamnagar,” Jadeja posted on X.

A few days ago, Salman Khan and his family were also spotted arriving in Jamnagar. They celebrated Salman’s 59th birthday in the city, and visuals from the grand celebration quickly went viral on social media.

Jamnagar refinery As of 2024, the Ambanis' Jamnagar refinery is the world's largest single-location manufacturing complex spread across 25,000 acres. What started as a state-of-the-art refinery with a petrochemical complex at Jamnagar in 1999, has become the world's largest, single-site refinery complex.

In FY99, India's total imports of gasoline and diesel amounted to over 10 million tonnes. This figure plummeted to zero once the Jamnagar refinery commenced operations, reported PTI.

Today, with 1.4 million barrels per day - nearly 1.5 per cent of entire world's refining capacity - Jamnagar is the world's largest integrated, single-site refinery complex.