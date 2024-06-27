Reliance Jio launches new tariff plans: Netizens joke ’someone has to bear pre-wedding cost’

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio raised the prices of its existing plans from monthly to annual. There are six monthly plans. A social media user said this was “one of the most popular prepaid plan sees biggest hike - 25%.”

Updated08:25 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani along with his family at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Reliance Jio's decision to hike existing tariff rates didn't go down well with netizens, with many feeling "disappointed" over the "unaffordable" new tariff plan. However, the company said that the new plans will be available from July 3, and it will continue to provide the "best plans and best experience" to its users.

Several social media user joke about the grand pre-wedding function of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. "Reliance Jio has increased the price of its tariff plans. Someone has to bear the cost of so many pre-weddings," an X user posted on social media platform.

"Pre-wedding photoshoot is out," said another user.

Jio's new plan

The company has raised the prices of its existing plans from monthly to annual. There are six monthly plans. The existing monthly plan of 155 has been revised to 189, and other plans in the category have been revised.

The two-month plan of 470 has been revised to 579, and the three-month plan has been revised from 395 to 479.

The annual plan of 2999 has been revised to 3599. The company stated that unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans.

A social media user said this was "one of the most popular prepaid plan sees biggest hike - 25%. Unlike previous two tariff hike, this time Jio has hiked even postpaid tariffs. Postpaid tariffs hiked by 12.5-17%".

How to get unlimited 5G at cheaper rates?

Following Jio's official statement, a social media user suggested recharging Jio's number before July 3, 2024, "if you want unlimited 5G data at a reasonable price."

 

He said, “Go with these two super value plans 1559 (336 days) or 395 (84 days). Also, note that 4G data on 1559 will be only 24GB for 336 days and 6GB in 395 plan for 84 days.”

Another user said, "Your Jio Recharge is going to get pricier by around 20%. Make a recharge or store plan vouchers before 2nd July on old rates!"

One X user even "confirmed with Jio" that "unlimited 5G will work if you queue or recharge with the plans before July 3." The user posted, “For ex - you recharge with 2 annual plans right now that have unlimited 5G. You will get the unlimited 5G for two years.”

