‘Reminds me of…’: Elon Musk mocks Mark Zuckerberg as US probes privacy breach charges against WhatsApp

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's feud made headlines earlier, but a fresh round of criticism from Musk's end added fuel to the fire. In his latest swipe, Musk mocked the Facebook founder using a meme that soon went viral.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a picture featuring Zuckerberg, which implies that Meta spies on WhatsApp users. He captioned the image as “Reminds me of this classic meme”.

The billionaire entrepreneur made the remarks in response to another tweet, which said former Meta contractors had claimed company staff could read WhatsApp chats despite encryption promises, and that US officials are now investigating the matter.

He also advised the users to switch to X chat from WhatsApp, claiming that it is a more secure alternative to the messaging app. X Chat markets itself as a privacy-focused messaging feature, owned by Musk.

“Use X Chat instead of WhatsApp! There will never be “hooks for advertising” in X Chat,” he wrote in the post.

Musk also said earlier that WhatsApp was ‘not secure’, claiming that even Signal was questionable. The latter is also marketed as a privacy-focused app, endorsed by whistleblowers like Edward Snowden.

Meta, which acquired WhatsApp in 2014, has made “end-to-end” encryption a central part of WhatsApp’s feature set, offering a kind of encryption that means a text is only accessible to the sender and recipient, but not the company.

WhatsApp denies US probe claims According to a Bloomberg report, US law enforcement is investigating allegations by former Meta Platforms contractors that Meta officials can access WhatsApp messages of other users.

Last year, two people who worked as content moderators for WhatsApp told an investigator associated with Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security that some Meta staff were able to access the contents of personal WhatsApp messages, the agency report said.

However, these accusations have consistently been denied by WhatsApp and Meta executives. Under the X post that reposted this development, the company said that the reports are “false” and that the US Bureau of Industry and Security has disavowed the ‘purported’ investigation.