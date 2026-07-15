‘Rent is the price for freedom’: Vlogger shares top 5 parenting moments of wisdom of her family

A vlogger named Irene shared parenting moments that were not only different but also full of wisdom. Coming from Malayali family, Irene is a single girl child who was born 10 years after her parents tied the knot and were in their 30s, which was uncommon during those days. Highlighting the progressive and modern parenting approach that shaped her life, Irene explained each of five parenting moments in detail.

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The caption to the post states, “Top 5 parenting moments of a single girl child’s parents 🫶🏼 Now it makes sense?”

The first parenting style that impressed her the most was here parents' belief in giving her independence and freedom when she legally reached the age of adulthood. “They were very clear about me having to move out once I turned 18. Not because they didn't love me anymore or didn't want me around, but they wanted to know that I'd be okay living on my own and they should be around while I have that experience,” Irene said.

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Giving an insight to her parents' beliefs, she added, “The day I turned 18….my parents sat me down and they said, listen, Irene, you're 18 now, you can do whatever you want.” However, they made sure to make her understand that the choice of her partner for marriage should be judicious. According to Irene, her parents advised her to choose somebody who is kind, generous, well read, knowledgeable and open to learning.

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“And last but not the least, please remember that there is no space for class, caste and hyper religious sentiments in this family,” she quoted her parents' statement acknowledging the broad mindset that guided their principles.

While moving to the third pointer she mentioned that she “moved out” and has come across situations when she feels depressed. Although her parents keep on checking up on her, but they want her to have her own space and freedom, allowing her to self-introspect without involving others.

Irene's parents were enthusiastic about making sure that their daughter learnt music. “Their logic was, you should be able to make a living out of the talent that you have,” Irene said.

Last but not the least, she recalled a situation when she was overwhelmed by the amount of work that she had to do by herself and the amount of money that she paid for rent. When she called her parents to move back home the reply she received was the most surprising: 'Rent is the price you pay for your freedom, enjoy it while you want it and move back whenever you want."

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What did social media say? A user wrote, “Which is this malayali family, u were born in the rarest of the rare family my love.”

Another user remarked, “Few points to note , the parents had her when they themselves were very very mature . Clearly stable emotionally, did right by their child . At this day and age where everyone comes out and talks about generational trauma , this is a perfect example of the right kind of parenting. Thank you for sharing this, as a mother of girls I know what my child would need to hear from me."

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A third comment read, "The only kind of parents that should become parents.”

A fourth user stated, “Not every parent who had children in their 30s turns out this cool. It takes something special within them. Your parents are special.”

A fifth user stated, “definitely not your average run of the mill malayali parents.. you had the unicorn mallu parents!”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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