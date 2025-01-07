Meghan Markle is facing criticism for her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, with many accusing her of presenting a heavily-curated and overly-polished version of authenticity. Critics have highlighted that the show, marketed as an “at-home” experience, is not filmed in Meghan’s own kitchen but in a luxurious rented estate near her Montecito home.

The show features the Duchess of Sussex cooking, hosting guests and sharing British-inspired recipes like Victoria Sponge. Critics argue that the presentation feels overly staged, with even minor imperfections, like a splash of lemon juice, appearing calculated. Some see Meghan’s attempt to portray relatable moments as undermined by her meticulous control over her image.

The broader criticism revolves around Meghan’s consistent branding of authenticity, which some view as overly manufactured. References to her “genuine” persona have been a recurring theme, from her lifestyle blog, The Tig, to her public appearances.

However, critics argue that the hyper-stylised and choreographed nature of her projects, including With Love, Meghan, contradicts her claims of candidness.

“Has there ever been a person so obviously prone to ruthless control-freakery about every aspect of self-presentation, while purporting to be natural, candid and “real”, as Meghan?” wrote Kathleen Stock on The Times.

Kathleen Stock expressed that, regardless of the real person behind Meghan’s composed and inspirational image, one can only hope that With Love, Meghan marks the “death knell” of structured reality shows and “unscripted dramas. She added that countless hours, including her own, had been wasted watching such heavily-curated content.

Repressed and boring content Commentators have also noted the lack of spontaneity or dramatic elements in the show, contrasting it with other reality programmes that thrive on melodrama. Instead, Stock calls Meghan’s content has been labelled as “repressed” and “boring”.