India will celebrate Republic Day with huge pomp and show on January 26th, 2025. The whole nation will witness the grand Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path near the India Gate.

The Republic Day parade, which marches from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, includes contingents of Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, and, in some cases, contingents of forces of other nations. The parade also features tableaux from various states, signifying the country's cultural diversity. The day is celebrated every year to remember the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Is it the 76th Republic Day on 26 January? On 26 January 1950, India adopted the Constitution of India and affirmed its position as a democratic republic, which marks its celebration as India's Republic Day. In that case, India celebrated its first anniversary of being established as a democratic republic on 26 January 1951. Hence, it will be 75 years since India adopted the constitution.

Now, let's count from the actual date of adoption of the Indian Constitution, i.e. 26 January 1950. In this case, 1950 will always be remembered as the first year of India as a democratic republic and first Republic Day. Hence, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025.

Republic Day Parade 2025 highlights Republic Day celebebratin in 2025 will be dedicated to the theme of ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’. Every year, Indian government decides a particular theme for the celebration which remains centre to tableaux from various states and union territories.

The theme will focus on reflecting India's rich culture and heritage. For Republic Day 2025, fifteen states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, etc will display their tableaux on Kartavya Path. Apart from these tableaux, eleven central government departments will showcase their representations.

Republic Day Parade 2025 chief guest Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, will be the chief guest for the celebration of 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, reported ANI.