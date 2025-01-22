With India all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution on 26 January, tableaux of 16 States/Union Territories (UTs) and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union Government will be showcased during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path.
The tableaux will be part of the broad theme of ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas’ and showcase India’s diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the 76th Republic Day Parade will feature a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia, joining Indian Armed Forces contingents on Kartavya Path.
This year, the Chief Guest for the parade will be Prabowo Subianto – President of the Republic of Indonesia.
Goa: The state's tableaux will represent the cultural heritage of Goa.
Uttarakhand: The tableaux will showcase cultural heritage and adventure sports
Haryana: Showcase Bhagwad Gita
Jharkhand: The state will showcase 'Swarnim Jharkhand: A legacy of heritage and progress'
Gujarat will showcase 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'
Andhra Pradesh: The southern state will showcase 'Etikoppaka Bommalu- Eco-friendly wooden toys'
Punjab will showcase the state as the land of knowledge and wisdom
Uttar Pradesh: The state will showcase 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat Virasat aur Vikas'
Bihar: 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Nalanda Vishwavidyalya)'
Madhya Pradesh: 'Madhya Pradesh’s Glory: Kuno National park- The land of Cheetahs'
Tripura: The north-east state will represent ‘Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja’
Karnataka: 'Lakkundi: Cradle of stone craft'
West Bengal: The state will showcase the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ & ‘Lok Prasar Prakalpa’ with a theme 'Empowering lives and fostering self-reliance in Bengal'
Chandigarh: A Harmonious Blend of Heritage, Innovation and Sustainability
Delhi: The national capital will showcase 'Quality Education'
Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: The UT will showcase Daman Aviary Bird Park along with Kukri Memorial which is a tribute to the valiant sailors of the Indian Navy.
According to the press release, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Culture and CPWD will take participate in the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path
