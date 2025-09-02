‘Reserved only for managers and above’: Techie highlights corporate discrimination because of ‘desi HR policies’

A techie shared an anecdote from his office about a new hire who was denied space at the company's parking lot because it was reserved only for managers and above, despite long commutes and health issues. He said that corporates in India are discriminating against their employees because of “desi HR policies.”

Advertisement

In a now-viral Reddit post, a techie said, “You might’ve heard about discrimination like Religionism, Racism, Sexism, and Casteism in the corporate world. But today I learned there’s a new kind — ‘Designationism’.”

He explained that the new hire lived on the other side of the city and had to travel at least 50 km every day to get to the office. Therefore, he asked for a parking sticker for his car so he could park at the office.

Also Read | Viral: Gurugram employees book mini truck to reach home amid severe waterlogging

However, the techie said that it’s where the ‘Desi HR policies’ shone.

“The enterprise complex management team told him that parking is reserved only for ‘Managers and above’. No matter how much he explained his situation, the answer was a strict ‘No exceptions, this is company policy, ’” the Reddit post read.

Advertisement

The techie shared that the new hire has neck problems from wearing a helmet for long hours and hence, has to opt for a car, for which he is willing to burn ₹7k+ on fuel and spend excess time commuting, just for some comfort.

“But the company’s strict ‘designation-only’ parking policy is so cold and heartless. Where is the empathy? Where is the so-called ‘one family’ culture?” he asked.

‘Only in India’ Upon some digging, the techie found that all real estate policies are managed locally, not centrally from the US. “Guess what? Every country except India doesn’t have this dumb rule. Only India has this stupid, rigid rule,” he shared.

“Restricting parking access based on designation alone is pure discrimination. And proudly displaying these rules on the intranet for all to see is pure retardium,” he quipped.

Advertisement

The techie also said that the company claims inclusivity but practices rigid “designationism” only in India because of policies made by “our very our MBA grads. “There’s ample parking available, but poor policy design. Such rules are discriminatory and lack empathy,” he added.

Cab policy He shared that although his company has a cab policy, it is “yet another shining example of dehati policy framing.”

“So, for availing the company cab, one needs to book at least 12 hours prior. Fair enough, right? Here is the fun part: to cancel the cab, one needs to cancel at least 6 hours prior. Say if you booked a cab for tmrw, slept and woke up with a cold, wanting to take a sick leave. You can’t,” he shared.

Advertisement

“Because if you don’t show up for a cab after booking it, it sends an automated email to your manager, and I need to take disciplinary action after receiving two such emails, which will affect his promotion,” he explained.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens called it “corporate casteism” and shared similar personal experiences at Indian corporates.

Advertisement

“In one of my ex office only managers and senior management were allowed to go on offsites, lunches or even if it was a paid lunch in office, juniors where asked to leave the room. It was such a status thing,” a social media user shared.