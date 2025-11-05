Resigned without another job? LinkedIn post sends strong message to ‘toxic employers’, bats for health over paycheck

A post about resignation without a backup plan has gone viral on LinkedIn as multiple users have shared it. The post is about employees who resign without another job lined up.

Advertisement

It’s more than a personal decision, says the post. Such a decision reflects the company’s internal problems, according to the post.

Leaders should treat such resignations as warning signs pointing to deeper issues in culture, leadership and overall employee experience, the post adds.

“People don’t quit peace of mind. When they leave without a plan, they’re choosing health over a paycheck,” says the post.

The post then adds more points. Here’s what it says further.

When employees resign without a backup plan, it speaks volumes about the quality of the workplace. It often reveals deep dissatisfaction, where uncertainty feels safer than staying in a toxic or poorly managed environment.

It also signals burnout. It shows people prioritising mental health over money. Such resignations highlight significant communication gaps, where employees often feel unseen and unheard due to ineffective feedback systems.

Advertisement

It also exposes leadership blind spots when managers realise disengagement too late. Most importantly, it reveals a loss of purpose. People quit when they no longer feel valued, trusted, or see opportunities for growth. The real goal isn’t just retention but creating a workplace no one wants to escape.

“When they leave without direction, it means they’ve stopped seeing a future with you,” the post adds.

Many LinkedIn users reacted to the post.

“Only Toxic managers are responsible. These days, bosses prefer sycophants and flatterers more than the people who work,” posted one of them.

“Sometimes it reflects stars are not aligned. You are great, company is great but somehow you both are not great together,” posted another.

Advertisement

Another commented, “It's the most powerful post on toxic environment and employers. But the fact is they don't even realise that it's the karma which will get them one day in the same situation and circumstances.”

“True but leaders-cum-managers don't care anymore,” came from another.

Another wrote, “Brother, no one listens… this kind of culture is everywhere. I resigned without even having an offer letter. I’ve been working for two years, but it feels like it doesn’t matter. Now that I’ve resigned, they suddenly remember I exist. I was only there to handle pressure and meet targets.”

Also Read | Byju's says auditors resigned due to initiation of insolvency proceedings

Attrition rates in 2024 The Indian technology and services industry experienced a significant decline in attrition rates in 2024. Hiring slowed while companies focused on retaining talent.

Advertisement

The ITeS sector experienced the most significant improvement, with employee turnover decreasing to 10.8% from 18.7% in 2023. The IT sector also recorded a sharp decline to 15.1% from 19.3%.

Companies improved retention through better career growth opportunities and internal mobility even without significant salary hikes. Most sectors reported similar trends.

The life sciences sector saw attrition drop to 13.3% from 18%, manufacturing to 10.6% from 12.1%, and financial services to 26.4% from 27.9%.