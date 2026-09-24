‘Response isn’t going to magically change’: Lufthansa's blunt reply to customer goes viral

A customer-service exchange involving Lufthansa has clocked 14.7 million views on X in under 24 hours, turning a routine complaint over an unresolved payment into a public-facing issue for the German airline. The episode has also highlighted the risks companies face when customer-service conversations spill into social media.

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The interaction began when a frustrated Lufthansa customer tagged the airline on X and asked it to “process Case C-999983-G1X8 IMMEDIATELY!” The customer was seeking an update on an approved payment that had not been credited to his account.

A complaint takes a public turn A Lufthansa customer service executive, identified as Flo, responded by pointing out that the airline had already addressed the customer's query through direct messages on other social media platforms.

“We’ve already responded to you numerous times via DM on different social media platforms. The response isn’t going to magically change just because you’re asking the same question on X now,” Flo told the customer.

What might ordinarily have remained a private customer-service exchange quickly gained visibility on X. The response was viewed 14.7 million times, according to the details shared around the post.

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The reaction was not uniform. Some users criticised the airline employee's tone, while others argued that customers should not repeatedly raise the same complaint across multiple platforms after receiving a response.

Lufthansa issues public apology Lufthansa subsequently apologised for the response and acknowledged the customer's frustration.

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“We sincerely apologise for our last reply to you - this is not the way we treat our passengers. We understand your frustration in this matter and are doing everything we can to speed up the process. We will get back to you as soon as possible,” Lufthansa said in a follow-up post.

Internet reacts The apology came after the response attracted criticism online, including accusations that the tone was “arrogant”.

One X user wrote, “Regardless of the scenario, regardless of how much passengers can be a pain to deal with, this is NOT how a multi-billion-dollar airline group should handle customer service, no matter how right they are.”

Another user wrote, “Flo needs to get a job at Ryanair.”

“This is how most unprofessional interactions in customer support go. An employee thinking this is their moment to humble the customer,” a third user commented.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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