‘Rest and be at home’: Founder introduces mentrual leaves for female employees, internet lauds him

A woman’s LinkedIn post applauding her company founder’s stance on menstrual well-being has gone viral, sparking conversations about empathy in the workplace.

Anjali Thakur
Updated18 Nov 2025, 02:11 PM IST
A woman posted a note from her company’s founder introducing a workplace policy focused on menstrual health.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)
A woman posted a note from her company’s founder introducing a workplace policy focused on menstrual health.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A LinkedIn post by a social media professional has gone viral for highlighting a rare but welcome gesture from her company’s founder—one that prioritises menstrual health and compassion in the workplace.

Archana Sharma, who works in social media marketing, shared the message on her feed, noting how deeply it touched her, especially after navigating what she described as “toxic” work environments in the past.

Also Read | Bengaluru man loses nearly ₹1 cr after falling for ‘high returns’ Forex scam

“A Workplace Is Built On Empathy”

In her post, Sharma wrote, “We received this from our founder today. Coming from toxic work environments before, this means more than words can explain. It is a reminder that a good workplace isn’t defined by perks or policies but by empathy, trust, and respect.”

She also posted a screenshot of the founder’s message, which announced a new, supportive provision for women at the company.

Also Read | Dhurandhar trailer out: Ranveer Singh's action drama mesmerises cinelovers

Founder’s Note On Menstrual Health

The message addressed to all employees read:

“Dear Team, menstrual health is an essential part of every woman’s life. From today, if any of our female colleagues are undergoing their menstrual cycle, they can rest and stay at home. It will not be counted as an off. Health and well-being come above everything else.”

Sharma’s post quickly gained traction, resonating with women across industries who have long advocated for more understanding around menstrual discomfort at work.

Check out the post here:

Internet Responds With Praise

The comments section soon filled with appreciation for the founder’s thoughtful approach. Many users applauded the initiative as a step towards building more humane workplaces, while others said such policies should be adopted more widely to support women’s health.

A user wrote, “For anyone especially who's dealing with PCOS or endometriosis, this can make a real difference. It should be normalized, and WFH options should be available when they are urgently needed. This made my day!”

“Focusing on people always yields the best results. This post will inspire many other,” another user commented.

Also Read | Who was Madvi Hidma? India's ‘most-wanted’ Naxal commander killed in Andhra

“Honestly, this is the most heart-touching post I’ve seen all year,” the third user wrote.

Some users shared their own experiences of working through painful periods due to strict policies, calling the gesture “refreshing,” “progressive,” and “long overdue.”

The viral post has since sparked a broader conversation online about empathy at work—and how small, meaningful changes can significantly impact employees’ well-being.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrends‘Rest and be at home’: Founder introduces mentrual leaves for female employees, internet lauds him
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.