‘Rest and be at home’: Founder introduces mentrual leaves for female employees, internet lauds him

A LinkedIn post by a social media professional has gone viral for highlighting a rare but welcome gesture from her company’s founder—one that prioritises menstrual health and compassion in the workplace.

Advertisement

Archana Sharma, who works in social media marketing, shared the message on her feed, noting how deeply it touched her, especially after navigating what she described as “toxic” work environments in the past.

“A Workplace Is Built On Empathy” In her post, Sharma wrote, “We received this from our founder today. Coming from toxic work environments before, this means more than words can explain. It is a reminder that a good workplace isn’t defined by perks or policies but by empathy, trust, and respect.”

She also posted a screenshot of the founder’s message, which announced a new, supportive provision for women at the company.

Founder’s Note On Menstrual Health The message addressed to all employees read:

“Dear Team, menstrual health is an essential part of every woman’s life. From today, if any of our female colleagues are undergoing their menstrual cycle, they can rest and stay at home. It will not be counted as an off. Health and well-being come above everything else.”

Advertisement

Sharma’s post quickly gained traction, resonating with women across industries who have long advocated for more understanding around menstrual discomfort at work.

Check out the post here:

Internet Responds With Praise The comments section soon filled with appreciation for the founder’s thoughtful approach. Many users applauded the initiative as a step towards building more humane workplaces, while others said such policies should be adopted more widely to support women’s health.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “For anyone especially who's dealing with PCOS or endometriosis, this can make a real difference. It should be normalized, and WFH options should be available when they are urgently needed. This made my day!”

“Focusing on people always yields the best results. This post will inspire many other,” another user commented.

“Honestly, this is the most heart-touching post I’ve seen all year,” the third user wrote.

Some users shared their own experiences of working through painful periods due to strict policies, calling the gesture “refreshing,” “progressive,” and “long overdue.”