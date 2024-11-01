‘Rest in peace GUDDA’: Fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away; FDCI says his legacy of artistry, innovation will live on

Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away following a heart attack, on Friday.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced the passing away of Rohit Bal. He breathed his last at the age of 63.

In a post on the official Instagram handle, FDCI said that we mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal.

“He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations,” FDCI stated.

“His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world,” stated FDCI.

“Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend,” added the fashion design council.

Bal was suffering from a heart ailment and in 2023, he was even admitted to the intensive care unit. In 2010, he had undergone an emergency angioplasty.

In October this year, the renowned fashion designer made a comeback 10 months after his health scare. He presented his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale where Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper.

The collection featured flowing fabrics, intricate embroidery, and vibrant hues that mirrored the mysteries of the universe.

Key things to know about Rohit Bal — He was born in Srinagar on May 8, 1961.

— Rohit Bal is an alumnus of St. Stephens College.

— He studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.

— He began his career in 1986, founding Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd with his brother.

— In 1990, he launched his independent collection.

— In 2001, he won 'Designer of the Year' at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards.

— In 2006, he won the 'Designer of the Year' award at the Indian Fashion Awards.

— In 2012, he was awarded as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer.

— In 2020, he was recognized as ‘Iconic Fashion Designer of the country’ by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.

Rohit Bal's clientele Rohit Bal has an international clientele that includes Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman among various Indian celebrities.