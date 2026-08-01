Resume red flags: Ex-Google recruiter shares what gets you rejected instantly

With artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly disrupting the global tech industry, anxiety among freshers and mid-level professionals is at an all-time high. While most are worried about robots taking over their jobs, the most immediate threat may be AI screening tools, tossing your resume into the digital trash bin.

According to Prasad Rao, a former Google recruiter and veteran talent acquisition expert, legacy hiring methods are completely obsolete. In a highly competitive job market, getting past the initial screening phase now requires absolute precision.

In a candid conversation with Livemint, he spoke at length about what modern recruiters are actually looking for, the biggest resume red flags to avoid, and the exact strategies for securing newer roles.

End of ‘spray and pray’ applications Rao said that one of the biggest misconceptions candidates have is that applying to every open role will increase their odds of landing an interview.

“It's ridiculous! A lot of people actually apply randomly for every job, hoping that somebody will find the resume relevant... that's not exactly how it works,” he said.

Today, recruiters are seeking highly targeted applications. Blindly submitting your CV across unrelated departments may highlight a lack of self-awareness.

"If a company wants somebody with four to six years of experience, there is no point for somebody with zero to two years of experience to apply for it because that job requires that kind of depth," Rao explained.

AI: The ultimate gatekeeper Recruiters at top tech firms are no longer manually sifting through thousands of initial applications. Companies are heavily leveraging advanced AI platforms to screen resumes at the very top of the funnel.

If your CV is not meticulously tailored to the exact job description, a human recruiter will likely never see it.

“The AI would eliminate every resume that doesn't fit into the bucket,” Rao said, noting that tech helps recruiters like him to sort through thousands of resumes to reach “a few hundred resumes that are relevant to the job”.

Keep it crisp; put the CGPA on top Recruiters often spend mere seconds scanning a profile before making a decision. If you are a new graduate entering the workforce without a long work history, Rao said your academic performance is your strongest initial currency. Ambiguity or a cluttered layout forces recruiters to hunt for basic information, often resulting in an immediate pass.

"Keep your resume as crisp as possible," he advised. “If you think that your academic credentials are really good, call it out at the top of the Resume.”

For freshers and just out of college students, he said, “All that matters to a recruiter when they are reviewing a new grad resume is their CGPA at their school.”

Define your exact impact in a project “If I'm hiring a new grad, the least I expect is to see how best the individual has made use of those three or four years at the college,” Rao said.

A common trap for entry-level candidates is using vague language to describe college projects or past internships. Stating that you "worked in a team" tells a recruiter nothing about your actual capabilities. To stand out, you must explicitly define your individual contribution to the final product.

“You can't simply say a group of 8-10 people worked on a project…Tell me what that means? Like, what have you done as part of this team?” he explained the need for extreme specificity using an internship as an analogy. “Give me exactly what I'm looking for.”

3 golden rules for hiring Once your optimised resume secures an interview, the focus shifts entirely to your capability and character. To navigate the evolving landscape, Rao outlined three non-negotiable rules for candidates:

Achieve absolute mastery : A candidate must be exceptionally good at their core competency, whether they are a front-end engineer, a backend developer, or a UI/UX designer; the foundational skills must be undeniable. As Rao bluntly puts it, “Be exceptionally good at what you are... that's a non-negotiable aspect to it.”

: A candidate must be exceptionally good at their core competency, whether they are a front-end engineer, a backend developer, or a UI/UX designer; the foundational skills must be undeniable. As Rao bluntly puts it, “Be exceptionally good at what you are... that's a non-negotiable aspect to it.” Cultivate the right attitude : Hiring managers look for candidates who are humble, highly receptive to feedback, and willing to collaborate. A brilliant professional who refuses to learn from others is viewed as a liability.



“I have seen a lot of people lose out on some great opportunities purely because of their attitude in the interviews,” Rao warned. “Not being humble enough shows that this individual may not be open to learning new things or taking feedback.”

: Hiring managers look for candidates who are humble, highly receptive to feedback, and willing to collaborate. A brilliant professional who refuses to learn from others is viewed as a liability. “I have seen a lot of people lose out on some great opportunities purely because of their attitude in the interviews,” Rao warned. “Not being humble enough shows that this individual may not be open to learning new things or taking feedback.” Upgrade continuously: The technology that a candidate learns today may be obsolete tomorrow. Therefore, it is important to commit to continuous upskilling and, crucially, to evaluate new job offers based on the quality of the work and the learning potential. “Keep upgrading yourself, updating yourself with what's trending in the market,” he advised.

Also Read | US recruiter shares hidden cost of saying ‘yes’ to the wrong job