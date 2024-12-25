The upcoming Tamil film 'Retro,' directed by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The teaser released on Christmas hints at a love story involving Suriya's character, who promises to leave his violent past behind. The film is set for release next year.

Retro, the upcoming Tamil romantic action film, dropped its teaser on the occasion of Christmas. Karthik Subbaraj directorial movie is set to hit the big screen next year. Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, 'Retro' is being produced under the banner Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment.

The movie makers dropped the 2 minute 16 second teaser on YouTube on Wednesday, December 25, which sparked a wave of netizen reaction online. Building the anticipation among Suriya fans, the teaser opens with Suriya and Pooja Hegde sitting on the steps of a temple as the actress wraps a bracelet around Suriya's wrist, who says, "Will control my temper." As the actor continues to speak about discontinuing work with father, he pledged to leaves violence and hooliganism.

Suriya wows to smile and be happy as action scenes mark the twist in the tale. In the clip, the 49-year-old actor says that the purpose of his birth is love as he proposed Pooja.

Social media reaction A user stated, “It's the ultimate beauty to see Surya doing romance." He further noted that Suriya will come back in this. Another user questioned, “How long is a Vintage Suriya film." A third user remarked, "And Now it could be called " A COMEBACK" suriya in the right hands" [sic]. A fourth user noted, “This is the Suriya I know, this is the Suriya, I grew up watching."

A fifth user remarked, “This #Retro more dangerous than #Rolex." A sixth user commented, “Wow. This is comeback for sure. I really hope the movie lives upto the teaser." While some called it a “Brilliantly Crafted Teaser," others said that this movie will mark Suriya's comeback.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X stated, "A Fantastic Teaser.. #Suriya THE ONE you've been waiting for #RETRO A love story on adrenaline."

Its star cast feature Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Thamizh, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Sandeep Raj, Murugavel, Remya Suresh and MD Asif, apart from lead actors. Suriya's 44th film as the lead actor was shot at several locations, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ooty, Kerala and Chennai.

About the movie The storyline revolves around a violent young man who left his life as a gangster after making this promise to the love of his life. Fans will get to explore Suriya's commitment to change amid trouble from his enemies.