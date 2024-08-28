Reunion of Prince William and Harry? Estranged brothers, who haven’t spoken in 2 years, to visit New York

Harry's solo trip to New York for charitable work in September might coincide with William's visit for an environmental event. The brothers, estranged since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, might reunite. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Reunion of Prince William and Harry? Estranged brothers, who haven't spoken in 2 years, to visit New York
Reunion of Prince William and Harry? Estranged brothers, who haven’t spoken in 2 years, to visit New York (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Prince Harry plans to visit New York City in September. During his solo trip, the Duke of Sussex will focus on his charitable activities. This visit coincides with a period when his brother, Prince William, is expected to be in Manhattan, possibly for an environmental event.

Harry’s trip will coincide with the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, which will take place from September 22 to 29. His wife, Meghan Markle, won’t accompany him on the trip.

William might attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at The Plaza Hotel on September 24 although his attendance isn't confirmed yet. Meanwhile, there is speculation about the reunion of the two brothers in the United States.

If that happens, it will be the first time in two years that the estranged brothers will meet. Their last conversation happened at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, according to an insider who spoke to the Sunday Times.

A spokesperson mentioned that Harry plans to work with various organisations, including African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst, during his trip. He will also focus on projects for The Archewell Foundation, which he started with Meghan Markle.

William-Harry clashes

The update comes after The Times reported that William was unlikely to forgive Harry soon because of remarks in the Duke’s book, Spare. The Prince of Wales is especially bothered by Harry's portrayal of Kate Middleton as unfriendly to Meghan Markle, as per the publication.

Sources say William rarely talks about Harry these days, focusing more on his own family—his wife, children and father, King Charles.

An insider mentioned that William may choose not to include Harry in his coronation plans due to their ongoing rift. William has also suggested he wants his coronation to have a new look and feel, possibly excluding Harry from the event.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry revealed that his brother and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had influenced his decision to wear a controversial Nazi costume at a 2005 party. He also recounted a physical altercation with William in 2019, during which his brother allegedly insulted Meghan, calling her "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive".

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM IST
