Prince Harry plans to visit New York City in September. During his solo trip, the Duke of Sussex will focus on his charitable activities. This visit coincides with a period when his brother, Prince William, is expected to be in Manhattan, possibly for an environmental event.

Harry’s trip will coincide with the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week, which will take place from September 22 to 29. His wife, Meghan Markle, won’t accompany him on the trip.

Also Read | King Charles wants Harry back no matter what Meghan wishes

William might attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at The Plaza Hotel on September 24 although his attendance isn't confirmed yet. Meanwhile, there is speculation about the reunion of the two brothers in the United States.

If that happens, it will be the first time in two years that the estranged brothers will meet. Their last conversation happened at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, according to an insider who spoke to the Sunday Times.

Also Read | Like Harry, Meghan feels people are unfairly picking on her

A spokesperson mentioned that Harry plans to work with various organisations, including African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst, during his trip. He will also focus on projects for The Archewell Foundation, which he started with Meghan Markle.

William-Harry clashes The update comes after The Times reported that William was unlikely to forgive Harry soon because of remarks in the Duke’s book, Spare. The Prince of Wales is especially bothered by Harry's portrayal of Kate Middleton as unfriendly to Meghan Markle, as per the publication.

Sources say William rarely talks about Harry these days, focusing more on his own family—his wife, children and father, King Charles.

Also Read | Meghan Markle will never return to UK and stay with Prince Harry’s relatives

An insider mentioned that William may choose not to include Harry in his coronation plans due to their ongoing rift. William has also suggested he wants his coronation to have a new look and feel, possibly excluding Harry from the event.