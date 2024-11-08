Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent formal appearance hints at a potential reconnection with the British Royal Family, focusing on children’s safety and public service. Their mix of joint and solo charity work may reflect a desire to improve their image within royal circles.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)
Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

There is growing speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may consider reconnecting with the British Royal Family. The couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, recently appeared together in a video for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, addressing concerns about children’s safety online.

Their formal appearance and choice of attire, both wearing suits, more in line with royal style, hinted at a shift toward a more conservative, royal-friendly image.

Also Read | US Elections: Why Harry, Markle refrained from endorsing any candidate

This video came shortly after Harry and Meghan’s trip to Colombia in August 2024 with their charity, the Archewell Foundation. Their recent focus on social issues and the prominence of their public appearances suggest they may be easing away from their former distance from the Royal Family.

During the conference video, they wore red pins for Remembrance Day, a British holiday honouring war veterans, which could have further implied their interest in reconnecting with British traditions and values.

Also Read | Why did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy Portugal home?

Reports indicate that Harry and Meghan are also involved in independent ventures while they continue to work on joint charity projects.

Royal expert Phil Dampier commented on this development, suggesting that Meghan has been focused on projects for Netflix while Harry has maintained connections with several charities.

"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard. As for Harry, obviously, he's been back and forth with a few charities," Dampier said

Also Read | Harry-Meghan slammed for spending ₹16 crore on security in Colombia

This mix of joint and solo work could also reflect a desire for a positive image both within the Royal Family and among the public.

Protect children online

In the video, Harry highlighted the urgent need to protect children online while Meghan discussed the Archewell Foundation's work in helping families navigate digital threats to children’s well-being.

Harry and Meghan, typically known as “rebels”, now emphasise family-oriented issues and public service. This may further indicate that they might be keen on re-establishing their roles as influential figures within the Royal Family.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsReunion on the cards? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.25
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.43%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.95
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.35 (5.9%)

    Tata Motors share price

    806.70
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-1.6%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.05
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.15 (-2.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,863.80
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2758.3 (6.12%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    240.90
    11:38 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2.35 (0.99%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,432.00
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    7.4 (0.1%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.00
    11:36 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.85 (-0.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,201.95
    11:38 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89 (-6.89%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,284.95
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.95 (-6.54%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,449.50
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -76.15 (-4.99%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    329.55
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -16.95 (-4.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,003.60
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    69.4 (7.43%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,100.55
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    73.1 (7.11%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,452.00
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    84 (6.14%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,863.80
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2758.3 (6.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.