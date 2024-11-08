Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image

There is growing speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may consider reconnecting with the British Royal Family. The couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, recently appeared together in a video for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, addressing concerns about children’s safety online.

Their formal appearance and choice of attire, both wearing suits, more in line with royal style, hinted at a shift toward a more conservative, royal-friendly image.

This video came shortly after Harry and Meghan’s trip to Colombia in August 2024 with their charity, the Archewell Foundation. Their recent focus on social issues and the prominence of their public appearances suggest they may be easing away from their former distance from the Royal Family.

During the conference video, they wore red pins for Remembrance Day, a British holiday honouring war veterans, which could have further implied their interest in reconnecting with British traditions and values.

Reports indicate that Harry and Meghan are also involved in independent ventures while they continue to work on joint charity projects.

Royal expert Phil Dampier commented on this development, suggesting that Meghan has been focused on projects for Netflix while Harry has maintained connections with several charities.

"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard. As for Harry, obviously, he's been back and forth with a few charities," Dampier said

This mix of joint and solo work could also reflect a desire for a positive image both within the Royal Family and among the public.

Protect children online In the video, Harry highlighted the urgent need to protect children online while Meghan discussed the Archewell Foundation's work in helping families navigate digital threats to children’s well-being.