Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders, takes Bengaluru Metro: Check her Instagram post

Revathi Kamath, the mother of Zerodha co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, praised Bengaluru Metro in an Instagram post. The environmentalist shared a photo in a pink saree, standing in the women’s coach.

“Travelling in Metro is so much convenient and that too in female compartment!!!” she wrote.

In her Instagram bio, she calls herself an “environmentalist and Veena player”. There is no mention of her remarkably-accomplished sons.

However, in an earlier interview, she praised her sons.

“I have brought them up to contribute. My sons, especially Nithin, tell me – ‘You do it with your own money and don’t depend on any organisations, only then people will recognise you.’ Nikhil at times will transfer money for a project to me without asking anything,” she told Indian Express.

Social media users reacted to her Bengaluru Metro post.

One of them wrote, “Looks like you really enjoyed your metro ride, Revathi.”

“Are u planning to buy Bangalore Metro,” quipped another.

Who is Revathi Kamath? Revathi Kamath was born in Shringeri into a learned Brahmin family where music and education played a major role. Her father, N. Krishnamurthy, was a lawyer and skilled Veena player who later taught music full-time.

Also Read | Bengaluru traffic chiefs tell Nikhil Kamath on 'netas' getting challans

Her creative journey began when her husband brought her flowers from work. Inspired, she explored floral decorations. Borrowing ₹5,000 from a friend, she showcased her talent at Wipro and landed a ₹45,000 project. Balancing home life and motherhood, she slowly built her name.

She opened a small flower shop in Jayanagar, which grew quickly. She later started Calyx, an event company that handled weddings and big corporate events.