Bengaluru techie couple unsure ‘what to do with all the money’, ask suggestions on how to spend ₹3 lakh ‘left’

Rich people problems: Netizens have been amused by a unique problem rarely seen among India's "service class" — too much money.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Saumil Tripathi, founder of the career discussion forum The Grapevine, publicised a Bengaluru techie's post asking for suggestions on how to spend ₹3 lakh "left every month."

"This is awesome. Once upon a time, it was only Indian Businessmen who would run into problems of excess. But today, we’re seeing even some regular 30-year-olds in the service class facing proper rich people problems," Tripathi wrote.

Needed: Personal Finance Advice A user identified as 'SoulfulVenom — Software Developer' wrote in a post that he and his wife together earn ₹7 lakh per month post-tax, and as a double income, no kids (DINK) family sees ₹3 lakh left each month after all expenditures.

"Post tax 7 lac a month. Double-income, no kids, but not sure what to do with all the money. Me and my wife are 30 years old software engineer with no kids. Draw 7 lac a month plus some yearly bonus. We invest ₹2 lakh a month combined into equity market through mutual funds," the user wrote.

"Expenses: 1.5 lac a month including everything, live in Bangalore in a good society, own a car, don't think much before spending. Still, after everything, I'm left with ₹3 lakh every month in the bank account. Not sure how to use that. We both don't have any fancy "shauk" where we can spend and hence don't have an urge to earn more. Any suggestions???" he added.

How Did Netizens Respond? The post received a variety of responses from netizens. Some shared what they thought was an "obvious" course of action, while others offered genuine advice on investing in buying real estate, travelling or starting a business.

"Is it really excess because I guess if they plan to buy a house, money might not feel enough."

"Rarely see folks asking for avenues to spend with 7LPM take-home. Buy a house, upgrade car, go on a luxury vacation, plan for the baby (in future). Isn't it obvious?"

"Maximize life experiences- Take more vacations. Maximize future growth potential- Invest more in public/private cos (or real estate)"

"Start a business"

Others thought the money could benefit others in need, suggesting:

"Donate"

"They can always sponser less privileged students for their school/college/coaching or pay somebody's hospital bill who cannot afford a treatment , lot of things can be done only requisit is intention." There were also the memesters, ranging from trolls to self-deprecating humour.

"YOLO gamble it into a memecoin and stare at the chart all day."

"Quit your job and go search for the meaning of life."

"Startups mein invest kar do. Sara Paisa khatam ho jayega"

"This are the problem I want"

Some were also sceptic that this is a "real" problem or genuine post.