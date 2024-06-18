Bengaluru techie couple unsure ‘what to do with all the money’, ask suggestions on how to spend ₹3 lakh ‘left’

Rich people problems: Netizens amused by a Bengaluru techie's post seeking advice on how to spend 3 lakh left every month, highlighting the rarity among the “service class”.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated01:47 PM IST
Rich people problems: A Bengaluru techie took to social media seeking suggestions on how to use the money ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh monthly) left over after meeting needs, savings and investments.
Rich people problems: A Bengaluru techie took to social media seeking suggestions on how to use the money ( ₹3 lakh monthly) left over after meeting needs, savings and investments.(Pixabay)

Rich people problems: Netizens have been amused by a unique problem rarely seen among India's "service class" — too much money.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Saumil Tripathi, founder of the career discussion forum The Grapevine, publicised a Bengaluru techie's post asking for suggestions on how to spend 3 lakh "left every month."

"This is awesome. Once upon a time, it was only Indian Businessmen who would run into problems of excess. But today, we’re seeing even some regular 30-year-olds in the service class facing proper rich people problems," Tripathi wrote.

 

Also Read | Bill Gates on nuclear energy, investing billions, costs, risks & more

Needed: Personal Finance Advice

A user identified as 'SoulfulVenom — Software Developer' wrote in a post that he and his wife together earn 7 lakh per month post-tax, and as a double income, no kids (DINK) family sees 3 lakh left each month after all expenditures.

"Post tax 7 lac a month. Double-income, no kids, but not sure what to do with all the money. Me and my wife are 30 years old software engineer with no kids. Draw 7 lac a month plus some yearly bonus. We invest 2 lakh a month combined into equity market through mutual funds," the user wrote.

Also Read | Heatwave alert! From Prayagraj to Gurugram. Top 10 hottest cities in India

"Expenses: 1.5 lac a month including everything, live in Bangalore in a good society, own a car, don't think much before spending. Still, after everything, I'm left with 3 lakh every month in the bank account. Not sure how to use that. We both don't have any fancy "shauk" where we can spend and hence don't have an urge to earn more. Any suggestions???" he added.

How Did Netizens Respond?

The post received a variety of responses from netizens. Some shared what they thought was an "obvious" course of action, while others offered genuine advice on investing in buying real estate, travelling or starting a business.

  • "Is it really excess because I guess if they plan to buy a house, money might not feel enough."
  • "Rarely see folks asking for avenues to spend with 7LPM take-home. Buy a house, upgrade car, go on a luxury vacation, plan for the baby (in future). Isn't it obvious?"
  • "Maximize life experiences- Take more vacations. Maximize future growth potential- Invest more in public/private cos (or real estate)"
  • "Start a business"

Also Read | Pannun case: Indian pleads not guilty, Czech cops release extradition video

Others thought the money could benefit others in need, suggesting:

  • "Donate"
  • "They can always sponser less privileged students for their school/college/coaching or pay somebody's hospital bill who cannot afford a treatment , lot of things can be done only requisit is intention."

There were also the memesters, ranging from trolls to self-deprecating humour.

  • "YOLO gamble it into a memecoin and stare at the chart all day."
  • "Quit your job and go search for the meaning of life."
  • "Startups mein invest kar do. Sara Paisa khatam ho jayega"
  • "This are the problem I want"

Also Read | Elon Musk plans stock option grants to Tesla’s high-performers, says report

Some were also sceptic that this is a "real" problem or genuine post.

  • "Itna paisa hota hi nahi hai fake post"
  • “It’s probably a fake post for all we know. It’s not like they’re living under a rock to not know how to spend/invest etc.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsBengaluru techie couple unsure ‘what to do with all the money’, ask suggestions on how to spend ₹3 lakh ‘left’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

318.40
08:17 AM | 18 JUN 2024
8.85 (2.86%)

Tata Steel

181.10
08:17 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-1.95 (-1.07%)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

1,740.50
08:13 AM | 18 JUN 2024
10.45 (0.6%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

161.90
08:17 AM | 18 JUN 2024
-2.1 (-1.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Avanti Feeds

645.65
08:08 AM | 18 JUN 2024
50.25 (8.44%)

Asahi India Glass

665.00
08:06 AM | 18 JUN 2024
45.55 (7.35%)

HBL Power Systems

512.00
08:08 AM | 18 JUN 2024
34.4 (7.2%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,270.55
08:08 AM | 18 JUN 2024
148.8 (7.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,519.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00646.00
    Delhi
    73,519.00-144.00
    Kolkata
    73,375.00359.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue