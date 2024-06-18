Bengaluru techie couple unsure ‘what to do with all the money’, ask suggestions on how to spend ₹3 lakh ‘left’

Rich people problems: Netizens have been amused by a unique problem rarely seen among India's "service class" — too much money.
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Saumil Tripathi, founder of the career discussion forum The Grapevine, publicised a Bengaluru techie's post asking for suggestions on how to spend ₹3 lakh "left every month."
"This is awesome. Once upon a time, it was only Indian Businessmen who would run into problems of excess. But today, we’re seeing even some regular 30-year-olds in the service class facing proper rich people problems," Tripathi wrote.
A user identified as 'SoulfulVenom — Software Developer' wrote in a post that he and his wife together earn ₹7 lakh per month post-tax, and as a double income, no kids (DINK) family sees ₹3 lakh left each month after all expenditures.
"Post tax 7 lac a month. Double-income, no kids, but not sure what to do with all the money. Me and my wife are 30 years old software engineer with no kids. Draw 7 lac a month plus some yearly bonus. We invest ₹2 lakh a month combined into equity market through mutual funds," the user wrote.
"Expenses: 1.5 lac a month including everything, live in Bangalore in a good society, own a car, don't think much before spending. Still, after everything, I'm left with ₹3 lakh every month in the bank account. Not sure how to use that. We both don't have any fancy "shauk" where we can spend and hence don't have an urge to earn more. Any suggestions???" he added.
