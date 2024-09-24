Coldplay is all set to perform in India in January 2025 as the Grammy-winning band will bring their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai. The two major shows will occur on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. The British rock band then added a third show to the Mumbai leg citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookMyShow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The renowned band boasts a massive fanbase and has earned over 300 awards. They have garnered more than nine billion streams of their music and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. The band was formed in 1996 and was initially known as Pectoralz, then the members later renamed to Starfish in 1997, then eventually the name Coldplay was adopted in 1998.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a look at each members net worth Coldplay consists of four main members, but Phil Harvey, their creative director and manager, is often seen as the fifth member. He has been friends with the band since the late 1990s and has been with them from their early days.

1. Will Champion: The Band's drummer, percussionist and keyboardist, the estimated net worth of Will Champion is $100 million, as reported by South China Morning Post. He had met the band in University College London where he was studying Anthropology.

2. Guy Berryman: Apart from being the bassist of the band, Guy Berryman, also own his own men's fashion label Applied Art Forms. The brand draws inspiration from utilitarian, military, and workwear styles. Speaking of his net worth, the band member's estimated net worth is $100 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Jonny Buckland: The 46 -year-old lead guitarist of Coldplay, Jonny Buckland is considered as an important person of the band and has an estimated estimated net worth of $100 million, as per SCMP report. The lead singer Chris Martin calls Jonny as ‘the silent brains in Coldplay.’