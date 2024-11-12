Richest IAS in India, Amit Kataria, who secured 18th rank in the 2003 UPSC: Check his net worth

IAS officer Amit Kataria, hailing from Gurugram, Haryana, currently serves in Chhattisgarh. He has been making headlines for his wealth and earning recognition as one of the richest IAS officers in India.

According to several news reports, Kataria is India’s richest IAS officer with an estimated net worth of ₹8.9 crore. Kataria achieved 18th place in the highly competitive 2003 UPSC examination, which paved the way for him to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Despite amassing considerable wealth , he is well-known for his symbolic gesture of accepting just a 1-rupee salary at various stages of his career to reflect his commitment to serving the nation and prioritizing public service over personal financial gain.

Amit Kataria is a IAS officer from the 2004 Chhattisgarh cadre who has recently returned to the state after a seven-year tenure on central deputation. Originally from the Delhi NCR region, Kataria secured the 18th rank in the 2003 UPSC examination.

Before his return, he served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Rural Development. He has also held several key positions in Chhattisgarh, including serving as Collector in multiple districts, where he gained significant experience and influence.

IAS officer Amit Kataria drew significant attention during his tenure as the Collector of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, in 2015. He made headlines for wearing sunglasses while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the region. This was seen as a breach of government protocol, leading to Kataria receiving a show-cause notice from the state government, led by Chief Minister Raman Singh at the time.

Despite the controversy surrounding this incident, Kataria's contributions to administration, particularly his efforts in promoting transparency and advancing public welfare, have earned him widespread recognition. His work has solidified his reputation as a dedicated public servant.