Top 5 richest in Bollywood: Movies to fitness brand, real estate, sports teams; net worth of number 2 may surprise you

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
The 2024 Hurun India Rich List highlights Bollywood stars as significant contributors to wealth creation in India. Let’s take a look at the richest celebs in the Hindi movie industry.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, renowned for his contributions to Indian cinema through Dharma Productions, is at number 5 with a wealth of 1,400 crore.

Apart from Bollywood movie production, Dharma Productions engages in film distribution, digital content creation for streaming platforms under Dharmatic, and talent management through Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), promoting actors, directors and writers in the entertainment industry.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and his family, known for their diversified investments, secured the fourth spot with 1,600 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s real estate portfolio exceeds 200 crore, including his iconic Mumbai residences Prateeksha ( 40 crore) and Janak ( 50 crore). He also owns properties in Juhu, Goregaon, Pune and a villa in France.

Hrithik Roshan

The third position in the list is held by Hrithik Roshan, who has amassed a fortune of 2,000 crore, primarily due to his fitness brand HRX.

HRX offers activewear, sportswear and fitness accessories. The brand promotes a healthy lifestyle with stylish and functional workout gear.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla and her family own a stake in Knight Riders Sports and are worth 4,600 crore. Her husband, Jay Mehta, owns the Mehta Group.

Knight Riders Sports is a company that Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla’s family co-own. It manages the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company also expanded globally, owning cricket teams like Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his family top the list among entertainment celebrities with a total wealth of 7,300 crore, largely thanks to his ventures in Red Chillies Entertainment.

Red Chillies Entertainment, founded by SRK and Gauri Khan, is a prominent film production and distribution company. It produces Bollywood films, runs a leading VFX studio and creates television and digital content. It also co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

