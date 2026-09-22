‘Ridiculous or reasonable?’ Gurgaon couple reveals ₹1.2 lakh monthly spending breakdown

Living in Gurgaon can be expensive, with rent, food, transport and everyday household costs quickly adding up. A couple from the city has offered a detailed look at their spending, revealing how they used ₹1.2 lakh during August.

Mohit and Jyotsna, who are in their 30s, shared their monthly expenses in an Instagram video titled, “How much we spent as a married couple (in our 30s) living in Gurgaon in August!”

Gurgaon couple spends ₹ 36,000 on rent and maintenance

The couple said their biggest monthly expense is the ₹36,000 they pay towards rent and maintenance for their 3 BHK home.

They spend ₹6,000 on domestic help, which covers cooking, cleaning and kitchen-related work. Their Wi-Fi and mobile bills come to ₹3,500, while subscriptions to OTT platforms and music services cost another ₹2,000.

Groceries and other household essentials make up ₹25,000 of their monthly budget. They also allocate around ₹3,000 for their dog, including food and supplements.

Eating out and travel add to monthly expenses Weekend outings for coffee and meals cost the couple approximately ₹15,000 every month. In addition, they spend about ₹3,000 on food deliveries and takeaway orders.

The couple said they do not have a car. Instead, they spend roughly ₹5,000 on bike fuel and cabs while travelling across Delhi and Gurgaon. Their daily commute to the office, however, is “absolutely free”.

Grooming accounts for another ₹5,000, while ₹10,000 is spent on home-related expenses and wellness.

₹ 1.2 lakh does not include investments The couple clarified that the ₹1.2 lakh figure represents their monthly spending and not their entire combined income.

According to them, they separately put aside money for investments. Whatever remains from their individual salaries is retained by each person for personal spending.

“Total August spend is ₹1.2 lakh for two in Gurgaon. Ridiculous or reasonable?” the couple asked viewers.

Social media users react to budget The spending breakdown prompted a discussion on Instagram, with several users particularly surprised by the couple’s rent and domestic help costs.

“Rent is really good. Like really good,” one user commented.

“6000/- for cleaning , kitchen, and cooking . How is it even possible in any corner of world , forget Ggn,” wrote another.

“1.2 lac for a couple in GGN is real thrift! I honestly don’t believe you, but if you’re being honest, then full respect,” said a third user.

“3 BHK.. 36K including maintenance... where do you guys live, man? It's difficult to find a 2 BHK in this city in that budget.!” commented one user.