Even as Prince Harry's attempts to reconnect with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been futile, a royal insider believes there is still hope of mending relations.
Sources exclusively told PEOPLE that Prince Harry's calls and letters to his father, King Charles, go unanswered, and his attempts to connect with Prince William are also ignored.
The rift between the brothers is "very bad,” said a royal insider, but it’s not “irreparable”.
