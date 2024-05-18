Viral video shows correct way to pour beer; netizens react, 'Never thought of it like that'
Recently, a reel was posted on Instagram where a man was seen explaining the right way to pour beer in the glass. He differentiated between the hard pour and the soft pour, and the video went viral after it was uploaded.
For millions of people globally, beer is not a normal drink but a mood-soothing drink. However, the way it is poured into the glass makes all the difference, especially in taste, aroma, and experience.