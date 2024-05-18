For millions of people globally, beer is not a normal drink but a mood-soothing drink. However, the way it is poured into the glass makes all the difference, especially in taste, aroma, and experience.

Recently, @taphaus posted a reel on Instagram explaining the right way to pour beer in the glass. He differentiated between the hard pour and the soft pour, and the video went viral after it was uploaded.

The video has garnered over 2.6 million views and 53,506 likes.

Taking to Instagram, @taphaus wrote, "Stop! You're pouring beer the wrong way! Let's dive into the art of beer pouring, because how you pour it can significantly affect its taste and aroma."

Here's the video:

In the video, the man shows how to pour beer correctly. He first takes a beer can and pours it softly and slowly down the side of the glass. Then, he takes another glass and quickly empties the beer can in the middle of the glass, resulting in a thick, foamy head on top.

To describe which style is appropriate, he took two twisted tissue papers and stirs them both into the glasses. This resulted in foam formation in the soft pour glass, while the other remained normal.

He then explains that this is why people feel bloated and full after having a beer poured softly due to the higher carbonation. While the hard-poured beer would help prevent bloating, it might impact the taste and experience.

After the video went viral, netizens were quick to respond.

Here are some reactions:

A netizens wrote, “Never thought of it like that. I learned that it's supposed to be more in the middle - start titled and bring it upright. This gives it some foam (aka head) but not to the point where you can't pour it bc it's all foam."

One wrote, "U waste 2 booz bro. What a waste. (Sic)"

"Or just drink it out of the fucking can," another commented.

Someone wrote, "I don’t pour my beer I drink it out of the can or bottle like a fucking man."

A netizen commented, "I’ve done that and hated it. Beer warms up faster and gets flatter. No thanks. I like the old way better"

"Got it. Dont eat a napkin after i pour my beer. Thanks mate. Cheers (Sic)" a social media user wrote.

Another wrote, "You pour your beer your way and I’ll pour mine my way."

