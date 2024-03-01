Active Stocks
Rihanna and farmers' protest: Why international sensation is still getting trolled for her 2021 tweet

Written By Devesh Kumar

While the internet remained abuzz with her videos on the airport, or how much the Ambanis paid her to visit, Rihanna was also trending for a social media post, she made three years ago

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Sneaker Launch Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Sneaker Launch Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles (Getty Images via AFP)

International pop sensation Rihanna landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Thursday to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the internet remained abuzz with her videos on the airport, or how much the Ambanis paid her to visit, Rihanna was also trending for a social media post, she made three years ago.

As the video of Rihanna exiting the Jamnagar airport went viral on social media, and the users were quick to remember how she shared a CNN story linked to the 2021 farmers' protest in New Delhi and captioned it as “Why aren’t we talking about this?"

What happened in 2021?

The farmers from various states of India launched a protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Union Government in September 2020. Fearing that the implementation of the law might reduce the incomes of the farmers and even create supply chain bottlenecks, a number of farmers' unions in India joined the protest.

As the protest spread across various parts of North India, the police used mild force in some regions to control the protestors. International media did an elaborate coverage of the protests and that's when Rihanna posted about the protests.

Rihanna's post was not taken well in India as she was severely trolled on social media. India's noted personalities like actor Kangana Ranaut, Gajendra Chauhan, and cricketer Pragyan Ojha condemned Rihanna for speaking on the farmer's protest.

And the trolling continues….

As Rihanna reached Jamnagar on Thursday, the social media users recollected the memories in 2021 and resumed the trolling. Notably, Rihanna's India visit coincided with the fresh farmers' protest which began on 13 February.

During the 2021 farmers' protest, India's richest individuals Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani faced the ire of the farmers, who claimed that the government had introduced the farm laws to facilitate billionaires entry into agriculture.

In Punjab, the center of the farmers' protest, the protesting farmers even vandalized 1,500 mobile towers of Reliance Jio while agitating against Ambani.

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 04:15 PM IST
