International pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Shah Rukh Khan landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Thursday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Mark Zuckerberg was seen clicking pictures at the airport with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, who is soon to be wed to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant began in Jamnagar district in Gujarat.

The high-profile guests started arriving in Jamnagar on Thursday with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt taking the lead. Anant Ambani's brother Akash Ambani also reached the venue earlier today. International stars Adam Blackstone and J. Brown, who are among a number of artists on the invitation list landed in Jamnagar on Thursday.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event: Top points

1. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the customary 'anna seva' tradition. Mukesh Ambani, alongside his son Anant Ambani, Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant, and other family members, actively engaged in serving traditional Gujarati dishes to the residents of Jogwad village, located near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

2. The ‘anna seva’ tradition aims to offer meals to around 51,000 inhabitants of the local village, and this effort is scheduled to persist over the forthcoming days.

3. After the meal, the residents relished the melodic tunes of customary folk music. The spotlight was claimed by the renowned Gujarati vocalist, Kirtidan Gadhvi, who captivated the audience with his singing prowess.

4. Ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani shared about the exceptional bond he has with his siblings and there are no differences or competition among them.

5. "They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no differences or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," India Today quoted Anant Ambani as saying.

