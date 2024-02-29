Active Stocks
Thu Feb 29 2024 15:49:54
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,690.80 0.43%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.70 0.10%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.50 -0.51%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, SRK land in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations | Watch
BackBack

Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, SRK land in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations | Watch

Written By Devesh Kumar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with the customary 'anna seva' tradition

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and singer Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations Premium
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and singer Rihanna arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

International pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Shah Rukh Khan landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Thursday to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Mark Zuckerberg was seen clicking pictures at the airport with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, who is soon to be wed to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant began in Jamnagar district in Gujarat.

The high-profile guests started arriving in Jamnagar on Thursday with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt taking the lead. Anant Ambani's brother Akash Ambani also reached the venue earlier today. International stars Adam Blackstone and J. Brown, who are among a number of artists on the invitation list landed in Jamnagar on Thursday.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event: Top points

1. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the customary 'anna seva' tradition. Mukesh Ambani, alongside his son Anant Ambani, Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant, and other family members, actively engaged in serving traditional Gujarati dishes to the residents of Jogwad village, located near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

2. The ‘anna seva’ tradition aims to offer meals to around 51,000 inhabitants of the local village, and this effort is scheduled to persist over the forthcoming days.

3. After the meal, the residents relished the melodic tunes of customary folk music. The spotlight was claimed by the renowned Gujarati vocalist, Kirtidan Gadhvi, who captivated the audience with his singing prowess.

4. Ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani shared about the exceptional bond he has with his siblings and there are no differences or competition among them.

5. "They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no differences or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," India Today quoted Anant Ambani as saying.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App