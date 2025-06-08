Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj groove to Gallan Goodiyaan at engagement party. Watch inside video

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday. They had a ring ceremony in Lucknow. Several inside videos and photos have emerged online. Among them, one had the soon-to-be bride and groom burning the dance floor.

Rinku Singh's viral dance video The video has now gone viral.

In it, Rinku and Priya Saroj are seen grooving to the hit Bollywood song Gallan Goodiyaan from the film Dil Dhadakne Do. Throwing their hands up in the air, the couple were also joined by other guests and their close people on the dance floor.

Watch video:

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's engagement look For the special day, the cricketer wore a minimal, ivory-coloured sherwani set. His fiancé, MP looked gorgeous as ever in a pink lehenga with a sheer dupatta, adorned with floral applique work. She also wore a stunning diamond necklace.

Rinku Singh, 26, is an Indian cricketer who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders and has also represented India in ODIs.

On the other hand, Priya Saroj, also 26, is a first-time Member of Parliament from the Machhlishahr constituency. She is also the daughter of senior politician and current SP MLA Tufani Saroj.

The couple is set to tie the knot on November 18 this year. Their wedding will reportedly take place in Varanasi.

Who attended Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's engagement Their engagement ceremony was attended by several notable personalities and politicians. From Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to MP Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, many people were seen arriving for the ring ceremony of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj.

Congress leader and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla also reached the venue in Lucknow to bless the couple. “May both of them enjoy a beautiful life, this is a wonderful match. Each excels in their own field, and together, they will make a strong and successful pair,” he told PTI.

Rinku and Priya met through a mutual connection. It was her friend’s father, who introduced the two and later they fell in love.

Talking about it, Priya's father, Tufani shared that Priya was introduced to Rinku through a mutual friend, whose father is also a cricketer.