Rinku Singh smashes four sixes in final over: Watch viral video of KKR star’s epic finish vs LSG in IPL 2026

In a stunning display of power-hitting under pressure, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh smashed four sixes in the final over to help his team post a competitive 155/7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The left-hander’s heroics in the death overs turned what could have been a modest total into a fighting score, leaving fans thrilled and with the viral video of his breathtaking shots.

Rinku Singh's heroics seal KKR’s total in the last over Batting first, KKR found themselves needing momentum heading into the final over at 129/7. Enter Rinku Singh, who delivered a masterclass in finishing. Unbeaten on a brilliant 83 off just 51 balls, he plundered 26 runs off Digvesh Singh Rathi’s 20th over, taking his side to 155/7. Sunil Narine stayed till the end with 4 off 6, but it was Rinku who stole the show with his fearless strokeplay.

Advertisement

The over began with plenty of drama. A wide was followed by a dot ball where Rinku reviewed a caught-behind call after the ball deflected off his glove onto Rishabh Pant’s pad and then to short fine leg. Though he knew he had edged it, Rinku still challenged the on-field decision, only to lose the review. Another wide soon followed, setting the perfect stage for the fireworks.

Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi out or not out? KKR batter controversially given out

Watch Rinku Singh's viral video The clip of Rinku’s four sixes has already gone viral. Fans praised Rinku Singh's calm head and raw power. His unique ability to shuffle across the stumps and play those inside-out shots once again proved why he is KKR’s go-to finisher in crunch situations.

Ball-by-ball breakdown of Rinku Singh's four consecutive sixes Rinku Singh first shuffled across and heaved a googly angled across him towards long-on. Not perfectly timed, it still carried enough power to clear the rope for six. The next ball, floated up outside off, saw him go inside-out over deep extra cover. Fielder Mukul was caught too far inside the boundary, allowing the ball to sail over him for back-to-back sixes.

Advertisement

Also Read | Purple Cap in IPL 2026: Moshin Khan enters race for most wickets award

Rathi switched to round the wicket and bowled a full toss around off. Rinku swung hard and cleared the cow corner fence with ease. On the very next delivery, a full-pitched ball outside off met the same fate as Rinku crouched low and launched it over long-on, completing a hat-trick of sixes. Four maximums in a row lit up the ground as the crowd erupted. A final dot ball wrapped up the over, but the damage was done, KKR had a total they could defend.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.