Rinku Singh started ‘feeling love’ for Priya Saroj in 2022: Check how their story began in COVID years

The news of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and politician Priya Saroj's engagement in June this year came as a surprise to the fans, especially since the Kolkata Knight Riders star had never been publicly linked to anyone.

Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, said their marriage was fixed with mutual consent. “Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself,” he told the media.

However, fans wanted to know more about their love story.

Finally, after all these months, the cricketer opened up about his love story with the 26-year-old first-time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

In an interview with News24 Sports, Rinku said he first saw Priya during the COVID years, but was hesitant to reach out.

“It started during the COVID years when the IPL was in Mumbai. I saw her photo on a fan page about some voting in her village. I thought she was perfect for me, but I was unsure about texting her at first,” he said.

However, he said, when Priya liked a couple of his photos, “I finally messaged her, and that’s how it began.”

By 2022, Rinku said that he had “started feeling the love”. “Soon, we were talking regularly, even before matches. That’s when I started feeling the love in 2022.”

Rinku and Priya ‘mostly talk at night’ Rinku shared that they spoke a lot more before Priya got elected as a Samajwadi Party MP last year. Priya “spends her days working in villages, meeting people, and attending Parliament,” he said.

But now, since both Rinku and Priya have professional engagements during the day, the cricketer told News24 that they mostly talk at night. “We mostly get to talk at night,” he said, adding that “there has been no change in how we feel about each other.”