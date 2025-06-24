Rinku Singh's wedding with Priya Saroj postponed by 3 months. Here's why

The highly anticipated wedding of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party’s Member of Parliament (MP) Priya Saroj has been postponed by nearly three months from the original November 18 date.

The couple got engaged on June 8 in a grand ceremony graced by a host of prominent political figures, including SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav.

Other notable attendees included senior politicians Rajeev Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Shivpal Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav, and cricketer Bhuvnesh Kumar.

According to an Amar Ujala report, citing family sources, Rinku and Saroj's wedding ceremony will now take place in February 2026.

Media reports suggest that their November 18 wedding was booked at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi. The final date for the February wedding is expected to be released soon.

Here's why: The report said the wedding has been postponed due to Rinku’s cricketing commitments in November.

The 27-year-old cricketer has played two One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 33 Twenty20 Internationals. In first-class cricket, he has amassed 3,336 runs in 50 matches, including seven centuries. He is an important member of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

According to the BCCI’s schedule, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is between October 19 and November 8. They will then host South Africa for an all-format series, starting with two Tests from November 14–18 and November 22–26, followed by three ODIs beginning November 30.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's wedding The 26-year-old Priya is a first-time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

Tufani Saroj, Priya Saroj's father and SP MLA from Kerakat assembly constituency, said that the marriage was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would-be bride's father told mediapersons.