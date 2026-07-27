'Rise of a sporting prodigy': Anand Mahindra hails Anahat Singh on winning World Junior Squash Championship

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised squash sensation Anahat Singh after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship.

Congratulating Anahat Singh in a post on X, Anand Mahindra hailed her as a "sporting prodigy" and said her triumph was about more than just winning a title.

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"Sometimes you see victories that feel bigger than a trophy. Sometimes you know you're witnessing the rise of a sporting prodigy," he wrote.

Congratulating the 18-year-old, Mahindra added:

"Congratulations, @Anahat_Singh13, on becoming the World Junior Squash Champion."

Highlighting the significance of her victory over Egypt's Ruqayya Salem, he wrote:

"You overcame not just your opponent, but the might of the Egyptian squash ecosystem, the strongest in the world today, built over decades and responsible for producing champion after champion."

Mahindra added that Anahat's achievement would inspire young Indians, saying, "These are the moments that tell every young Indian, that the summit is not reserved for someone else. It is there to be conquered." He concluded, “We'll be closely watching your journey….”

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Anahat Singh Creates History Mahindra's post came after Anahat Singh made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship.

Competing in Canada, the 18-year-old defeated Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in straight games 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to clinch the title.

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With the victory, Anahat also surpassed the previous best performance by an Indian at the tournament. Joshna Chinappa had finished runner-up at the 2005 World Junior Squash Championships.

'It Means The World' Speaking after her historic triumph, an emotional Anahat reflected on finally winning the title after years of falling short.

"It means the world. I still feel like I'm dreaming," she said.

The teenager revealed that the tournament had long been a difficult one for her.

"I've been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I've always said, if anyone's asked, 'This tournament's a curse,' and I've never been able to play well in the event."

She also pointed out that this was her final opportunity to compete as a junior.

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"This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world."

Explaining her approach in the final, she said:

“I knew if I'm stressed, I play terribly, so I just came out on court and hit my lines well. I wanted to enjoy every moment of getting to play in a world championship final.”

Also Read | Anahat Singh: Meet the rising star of squash

Mahindra's Earlier Praise This is not the first time Anand Mahindra has lauded Anahat Singh.

Earlier this year, after she won her maiden PSA Bronze-level title at the Squash On Fire Open 2026 in Washington, he had written:

"The biggest title of her career so far. Into the world top 20 for the first time. Just 17 years old. Keep your cool, @Anahat_Singh13. Many more titles await, with more than a billion cheering every step of the way."

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Who Is Anahat Singh? Born on March 13, 2008, in New Delhi, Anahat Singh comes from a family with a strong sporting background. Her father Gursharan Singh and mother Tani Vadehra were field hockey players, while her uncle played tennis.

Inspired by badminton star PV Sindhu, Anahat initially took up badminton before eventually switching to squash.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra suggests a hidden Tamil gem amid reports of crowded hill stations

She announced herself on the international stage by winning the British Junior Open Under-11 title in 2019, followed by the US Junior Open crown in 2021. In 2022, she won the Asian Junior Championship Under-15, along with the German and Dutch Junior Open titles.

At just 14 years old, she became the youngest Indian athlete to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In 2025, she was named Young Player of the Year and Challenger Player of the Year at the PSA Squash Tour Awards. Her achievements also include a Squash World Cup gold medal, two Asian Championship gold medals, and a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships before now adding the coveted World Junior title to her growing list of accolades.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.