Rishabh Pant injury: LSG batter retired hurt after elbow blow in IPL 2026 clash against RCB

Rishabh Pant suffered a painful setback during the ongoing IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was forced to retire hurt in the fifth over after getting hit on his left elbow by a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood.
The incident unfolded on the fourth ball of the fifth over. Rishabh Pant attempted a wild heave across the line to a short ball outside off stump but missed it completely. Replays confirmed the ball flicked off the inside edge and slammed into his left elbow. He immediately looked uncomfortable, grimacing in pain as the physio rushed to the middle.
Pant walked off the field with visible discomfort and without scoring any runs off the three deliveries that he faced. Hazlewood, showing sportsman spirit, gave him a consoling pat on the back. The LSG captain could not continue his innings, leaving fans and teammates worried about the extent of the injury.
Rishabh Pant has had a mixed start to his IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.3 and a strike rate of 130, with one half-century to his name. However, he has a formidable record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, where he has played 13 innings, amassing 539 runs at an impressive average of 53.9 and a strike rate of 158, including 4 fifties and 1 century.
Rishabh Pant was spotted in the Lucknow Super Giants dugout during the IPL 2026 match, wearing a strap around his arm and pads on his leg. This strongly suggests he is fit and ready to return to the crease if needed.
Given his role as captain and a key middle-order batter for LSG, it is highly likely that Pant will come out to bat again in the ongoing or upcoming innings, depending on the match situation. His presence in full batting gear indicates the team is prepared for his potential comeback to the field shortly.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
LSG Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.