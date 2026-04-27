Rishabh Pant reveals reason behind sending out-of-form Nicholas Pooran in Super Over as LSG lose to KKR in IPL 2026 game

In a nail-biting IPL 2026 clash at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Sunday (April 26), Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants showed tremendous fight to force a 155-all tie against Kolkata Knight Riders, only to fall short in a dramatic Super Over.

KKR posted 155/7 in 20 overs, powered by Rinku Singh’s explosive 83* off 51 balls that included four sixes in the final over. LSG replied with 155/8, with Pant top-scoring 42 off 38, taking the contest to the wire before heartbreak in the Super Over. The skipper explained why Nicholas Pooran, who is currently in underwhelming form, was sent to bat in the extra over.

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Super Over heartbreak: Nicholas Pooran dismissed early The Super Over turned into pure drama right from ball one. Rishabh Pant promoted Nicholas Pooran up the order despite his shaky form this season. The West Indian star was dismissed for 0 off 1 by Sunil Narine. Pant was next in the line who managed to score 1 run, before Narine removed Aiden Markram off the next delivery. LSG could only post a below-par 1/2. KKR chased the small target with ease, with Rinku Singh smashing the first ball for four to seal a comfortable Super Over win and hand LSG their fifth defeat in a row.

Rishabh Pant calls for a break and full team accountability after tough loss Rishabh Pant admitted the pressure is mounting but called for a fresh start and collective responsibility from the entire squad. He stressed looking inward rather than blaming individuals.

“See, I think we definitely need a break. I think we're gonna refresh, there is always pressure and it's gonna be pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple man. Just take accountability, each and every guy. Like, it can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure,” Pant said.

Trusting Nicholas Pooran in a do-or-die moment despite poor form One of the biggest talking points remained LSG's bold call to send Nicholas Pooran into the Super Over. Notably, Pooran has managed just 82 runs in eight innings this IPL 2026 at a low strike rate of 81.19.

View full Image View full Image Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran is bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the super over. ( REUTERS )

“We had a discussion as a group, we had a discussion and the name came up was Nicky P. He might not go through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you gotta trust your player in a hard situation like this. They're gonna come off nicely. So, no excuses there. Just looking at the positive, there might not be enough positive right now, but I think after the break, there will be a lot of enough positive for sure,” Pant explained.

Why Rishabh Pant handed the last over to young Digvesh Rathi Rishabh Pant also opened up about giving the 20th over to young Digvesh Rathi. Rathi leaked 26 runs in that over, including Rinku Singh's four sixes, but Pant backed his decision.