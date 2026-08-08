Rishabh Pant’s 1 AM post asking Uttarakhand CM for land left social media in splits. Now, Dhami responds

Rishabh Pant is no stranger to grabbing headlines with his unpredictable antics, and his latest move did exactly that — this time not with the bat, but with a late-night social media appeal to a sitting Chief Minister. Now, that appeal has come full circle, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responding directly.

The India wicketkeeper-batter had set social media abuzz after posting a personal request to Dhami in the wee hours of Saturday, asking for assistance in securing land in the hill state. The timing and tone of the post — sent at 12:46 AM — combined with a string of typos and grammatical slips, quickly turned it into one of the most talked-about cricket-adjacent moments on the platform.

A Late-Night Appeal To The CM Tagging Dhami directly on X (formerly Twitter), Pant explained that despite being a native of Uttarakhand, he had struggled for years to find suitable land in the state to shift his base away from Delhi. He described the process as frustrating and lacking clarity, noting that a plot he believed he was entitled to — reportedly promised to him earlier for promoting the state — had still not come through. Pant said it had been roughly three years since he first began pursuing the matter, and that his intention was to eventually settle back in his native region and contribute to its development.

Then Came The 'Gift' Request Just when the internet thought the story couldn't get more unusual, Pant followed up with a second post that added an unexpected twist. In it, he suggested that being gifted the land would serve as a meaningful gesture of recognition for representing Uttarakhand on the international stage. At the same time, he clarified he was equally open to purchasing the land through proper government channels at standard rates, simply so he could build his first home in his home state. He admitted he wasn't entirely sure how to navigate the process and asked for guidance.

The Chief Minister Steps In As Pant's posts continued to gather attention online, Dhami took to X to respond personally, striking a warm and reassuring tone. The Chief Minister lauded the cricketer's contribution to the sport and to the state's image, calling Pant a source of pride for Uttarakhand.

Dhami acknowledged Pant's affection for his home state and his desire to give back, describing the sentiment as commendable. On the specific issue Pant had raised, the Chief Minister confirmed that instructions were being sent to the relevant officials, who would soon be in touch with the cricketer to extend whatever cooperation was possible within the applicable rules.

The response was seen as a swift and positive turnaround to what began as an unconventional, typo-filled plea, and it quickly added another layer to the already-viral story.

Also Read | Woman arrested after ₹258 crore online order cancellations caused seller huge

Internet Reacts With A Mix Of Amusement And Concern Before the Chief Minister's reply, the unusual late-night posts had already gone viral, with fans reacting in droves across social media. While many found the exchange entertaining given Pant's well-known unfiltered personality, others expressed mild concern over the timing and tone of the messages. One user questioned whether Pant was in a fit state while posting, pointing out the number of spelling and grammatical mistakes and joking about why he'd be preoccupied with such matters close to midnight while a Test match loomed on the calendar.

Back In Action After A Break The viral exchange comes at a significant juncture in Pant's cricketing calendar. He has been named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, marking his return to competitive action after sitting out the white-ball assignments against England and Zimbabwe. Known for his fearless batting approach as much as his off-field unpredictability, Pant's comeback to the Test setup is expected to be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.

Also Read | Weather Today LIVE: Delhi sees slight dip in minimum temperature