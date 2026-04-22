Rishabh Pant vs Riyan Parag stats: Explosive captains' battle ahead of LSG vs RR IPL 2026 clash

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heats up, all eyes turn to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash at Ekana Stadium. Two young captains, Riyan Parag and Rishabh Pant, bring contrasting form into this high-stakes match. While Parag has struggled with the bat despite leading RR, Pant has delivered steady knocks for LSG.

Also Read | IPL 2026 LSG vs RR Live Score: Rishabh Pant opts to bowl after winning toss

Riyan Parag's tough run in IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has found the going tough this season. In six innings, he has scored just 61 runs at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 122. His highest score stands at 20. The 24-year-old's detailed scores tell the story: 12 (14) vs KKR, 4 (6) vs SRH, 3 (5) vs RCB, 20 (10) vs MI, 8 (4) vs GT, and 14* (11) vs CSK.

Parag's poor form comes as a surprise after strong showings in previous seasons. As captain, he has shown smart leadership in the field, but the middle order needs him to fire with the bat. Fans hope a big knock against LSG could turn his season around. His record against Lucknow Super Giants offers some hope.

Rishabh Pant's steady show for LSG In contrast, LSG captain Rishabh Pant has looked more settled. Across six innings in IPL 2026, he has piled up 147 runs at an average of 29.4 and a strike rate of 136, including one half-century. The explosive keeper-batter has given his side quick starts and crucial finishes.

Pant thrives in big moments, and his experience as a leader shines through. Lucknow Super Giants rely on his aggressive style to set the tone. With Nicholas Pooran and other batters around him, Pant's ability to accelerate could be the difference against RR's bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Head-to-head records add extra spice The personal battles add excitement. Riyan Parag has a solid history against LSG, scoring 138 runs in six innings at an average of 27.6 and a strike rate of 141, with a highest of 43.

On the flip side, Rishabh Pant has dominated the Rajasthan Royals. In 12 innings against RR, he has smashed 403 runs at a stunning average of 44.8 and strike rate of 156, with four half-centuries.

What to expect in the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match