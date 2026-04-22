Rishabh Pant vs Riyan Parag stats: Explosive captains' battle ahead of LSG vs RR IPL 2026 clash

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heats up, all eyes turn to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash at Ekana Stadium. Two young captains, Riyan Parag and Rishabh Pant, bring contrasting form into this high-stakes match. While Parag has struggled with the bat despite leading RR, Pant has delivered steady knocks for LSG.

Also Read | IPL 2026 LSG vs RR Live Score: Rishabh Pant opts to bowl after winning toss

Riyan Parag's tough run in IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has found the going tough this season. In six innings, he has scored just 61 runs at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 122. His highest score stands at 20. The 24-year-old's detailed scores tell the story: 12 (14) vs KKR, 4 (6) vs SRH, 3 (5) vs RCB, 20 (10) vs MI, 8 (4) vs GT, and 14* (11) vs CSK.

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Parag's poor form comes as a surprise after strong showings in previous seasons. As captain, he has shown smart leadership in the field, but the middle order needs him to fire with the bat. Fans hope a big knock against LSG could turn his season around. His record against Lucknow Super Giants offers some hope.

Rishabh Pant's steady show for LSG In contrast, LSG captain Rishabh Pant has looked more settled. Across six innings in IPL 2026, he has piled up 147 runs at an average of 29.4 and a strike rate of 136, including one half-century. The explosive keeper-batter has given his side quick starts and crucial finishes.

Pant thrives in big moments, and his experience as a leader shines through. Lucknow Super Giants rely on his aggressive style to set the tone. With Nicholas Pooran and other batters around him, Pant's ability to accelerate could be the difference against RR's bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

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Head-to-head records add extra spice The personal battles add excitement. Riyan Parag has a solid history against LSG, scoring 138 runs in six innings at an average of 27.6 and a strike rate of 141, with a highest of 43.

On the flip side, Rishabh Pant has dominated the Rajasthan Royals. In 12 innings against RR, he has smashed 403 runs at a stunning average of 44.8 and strike rate of 156, with four half-centuries.

What to expect in the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 match

The Ekana Stadium pitch usually helps spinners later, but both teams have firepower. RR will bank on Yashasvi Jaiswal and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi up top, while LSG has Mitchell Marsh and Pant to counter. Parag’s poor form is a worry for RR, but his captaincy has kept the side competitive. Pant’s LSG side has shown fight, but needs consistency. A win here could boost their playoff hopes.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.