Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty’s humble gesture at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru wins over fans | See pics

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, drew widespread praise after they were spotted at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru’s bustling Jayanagar area, where they placed their orders at the counter themselves. Sunak, casually dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, and Murty in a pastel-colored kurta, delighted patrons and locals alike with their unassuming presence and humble approach, sparking a social media buzz.

Excited patrons quickly captured the moment, sharing photos and videos on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Threads. Many users praised the couple for their simplicity and warmth, particularly given their prominent positions and financial background. One user posted, “Spotted Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty right across from my table at Third Wave. It really does pay off going to Third Wave guys.” Another user commented, “Owns billion dollars, still placing their order at the counter themselves. Simplicity at its best.”

The couple’s choice to go without any entourage and their casual interaction with other customers at the café struck a chord with social media users. The Murty family’s wealth, largely stemming from the global success of Infosys, founded by Akshata’s father, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has made them one of India’s most well-known and respected families. For many, seeing Sunak and Murty opting for such a low-key outing showed a refreshing, grounded side to the high-profile couple.

This sighting at Third Wave Coffee wasn’t their only recent public appearance in Bengaluru. Earlier in the week, Sunak and Murty visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar with Murty’s parents, N.R. Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty. There, they took part in traditional rituals and sought blessings, aligning their visit with the Hindu month of Kartik. Sudha Murty, a beloved public figure and author, was also seen giving cash to her daughter and son-in-law to donate at the temple, a gesture that further endeared the family to the community.

The visit by Sunak and Murty has shone a spotlight on Bengaluru, especially as other high-profile figures, such as British royals King Charles and Queen Camilla, have recently visited the city as well. For the Murthys, outings like these offer a chance to reconnect with their roots and to show that, despite their global stature, their ties to Bengaluru remain strong.

Recent Family Outings Highlight Roots in Bengaluru The Sunaks’ recent visits come amid a series of low-profile family activities around Bengaluru. Earlier in the week, Akshata Murty and her father, Narayana Murthy, were spotted enjoying ice cream at a Jayanagar shop, reinforcing the Murthys' strong ties to the neighbourhood.

Rishi Sunak, 44, who stepped down as the UK’s first British-Indian Prime Minister in July 2024, has largely kept his recent travels low-profile. Having taken office in October 2022, Sunak was succeeded by Keir Starmer. His family connections to India, particularly through his wife Akshata Murty and the prominent Murthy family, remain a point of interest in both India and the UK.

British Royals Recently in Bengaluru Adding to the spotlight on Bengaluru, British royals King Charles and Queen Camilla recently visited a luxury wellness retreat in Whitefield. While their visit was private, it highlighted the growing interest of high-profile international figures in the city.