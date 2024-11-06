Former UK PM Rishi Sunak at Bengaluru’s Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt with Akshata Murthy, in-laws | Watch video

Rishi Sunak, former UK Prime Minister, visited Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Bengaluru with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. 

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Former Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy offer prayers at Nanjangudu Sri Raghavendra Swami's Math, in Bengaluru.
Former Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy offer prayers at Nanjangudu Sri Raghavendra Swami’s Math, in Bengaluru.(Office of Sudha Murthy via X / ANI Photo)

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and MP Sudha Murty, according to an ANI report.

The family was at the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt to seek blessings of Guru Raghavendra during the auspicious month of Kartika, it added.

Also Read | Chhath Puja bank holidays: Long weekend for some from Nov 7-10. Check details

Cultural & Spiritual Ties

The visit “underscored the cultural ties and spiritual heritage connecting India and the UK”, the report added, noting that the visit marks the UK-based couple's “connection to Indian traditions”.

Guru Raghavendra is widely revered in the Hindu community, and his teachings resonate with many who seek guidance and wisdom.

Also Read | J&K news: 1 terrorist killed during encounter in Bandipor, operation ongoing

Rishi Sunak in UK Politics

Rishi Sunak served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from October 2022 until his resignation in July 2023, making history as the first British-Indian leader.

He was succeeded by Keir Starmer in 2024, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015.

Also Read | US Elections: Bitcoin surges over $71,000 as Donald Trump leads in early trends

On October 30, Sunak made his final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions, reflecting on his time in office amid a light-hearted exchange with Starmer. This session marked a significant moment in British politics, as Sunak stepped down following the Conservative Party’s recent electoral challenges.

Sunak also playfully announced his plans to relocate to Yorkshire, saying, “I’m happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on Earth, where the scenery is worthy of a movie set.”

He expressed enthusiasm for taking on the “coast to coast walk” and jokingly asked Starmer to discuss its future as Britain’s greatest national trail. Starmer responded, “I thought he was about to ask me to join him on the walk, but I certainly will meet him.”

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch (44) won a race to become the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party. She is the first Black woman leader of a major political party in Britain. Badenoch defeated Robert Jenrick to become Conservatives' fifth leader since mid-2016.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsFormer UK PM Rishi Sunak at Bengaluru’s Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt with Akshata Murthy, in-laws | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    482.45
    09:32 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    2.4 (0.5%)

    Infosys share price

    1,774.50
    09:32 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    20.7 (1.18%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,600.00
    09:32 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.6 (0.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.60
    09:32 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.7 (-1.12%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mankind Pharma share price

    2,795.85
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    81.45 (3%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,321.35
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.75 (-0.88%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.85
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-2.19%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    521.90
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -37.55 (-6.71%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    401.50
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.75 (-3.77%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,147.60
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-2.64%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.85
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-2.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    CCL Products India share price

    712.10
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    43.7 (6.54%)

    GAIL India share price

    207.30
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.9 (5.55%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,552.95
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    236.25 (4.44%)

    Supreme Industries share price

    4,543.10
    09:20 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    175.75 (4.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.