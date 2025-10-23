Rishi Sunak ‘trying to impress’ Narayana Murthy? Internet mocks ex-PM's new gig as ‘70-hour-work-week’ remark resurfaces

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is making headlines after he joined a new role as a columnist for the Sunday Times. Since stepping down from the role of UK PM, the Conservative Party leader has been keeping busy.

He has become the subject of viral internet jokes after his latest career update emerged. In addition to this new added role to his LinkedIn profile, he serves as a Senior Adviser to the investment bank Goldman Sachs which he joined few months ago. He also serves as a Senior Adviser to tech giant Microsoft and AI startup Anthropic.

Social media was quick to link his multiple jobs with his father-in-law's preaching of 70-hour work weeks. Netizens drew parallels with Rishi Sunak's busy schedule and the need to impress co-founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, famous for advocating long work weeks.

Notably, Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Narayana Murty and renowned author Sudha Murty. She is a noted fashion designer and businesswoman known for her unique taste and trendy styles.

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to Sunak’s latest gig as a columnist as the internet flooded with jokes about him suggesting that he is trying to make his father-in-law proud after giving up government job.

A user joked, “Narayana Murthy making sure this man works 70 hours a week,” Another user stated, "The column will be titled: “Conflict-of-interest Corner.”

A third user stated, “Being NRN’s son in law is tough. Man is working 10 different jobs just to impress FiL and stay married after getting fired from a government job.” A fourth comment read, “How many jobs is he gonna take up just to please his father in law?”

A fifth user quipped, Sunak “trying to impress Father in Law even after 16 years of marriage”. A user called the Parliamentarian “the most employed man on the block”.

A seventh user said, “How can the UK job market recover when Rishi keeps grabbing everything that pops up." An eighth user wrote, “At this rate Rishi Sunak will take more jobs than AI." A ninth user remarked, “I open Twitter and this man takes up a new job.”

Another user said, "I've never known GREED like that of @RishiSunak and his wife. They are extremely EXTREMELY wealthy and the man keeps taking job after job like he can't make ends meet and is struggling to meet mortgage payments!"

What's the buzz about ‘70-hour-work-week’? In an interview with Infosys's former chief financial officer Mohandas Pai, Narayana Murthy had said that India's workforce would need to increase their productivity in order to compete with countries like Japan and China.

Narayana Murthy had said, “India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So, therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week,"